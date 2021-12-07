Scoreboard for Wednesday

Nondistrict

Carroll County at Marion

Heritage at Staunton River

Radford at Galax

Auburn at Eastern Montgomery

Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell

HONORS

Wrestling

ACC

Nathan Traxler, Virginia Tech – The Stanford graduate transfer was named wrestler of the week after helping the Hokies beat No. 17 Northern Iowa and No. 3 Missouri. The 14th-ranked heavyweight beat Tyrell Gordon of Northern Iowa 4-3. Tech’s 18-16 comeback win at Missouri came down to the final bout, and Traxler beat No. 13 Zach Elam 3-1 in overtime to give Tech the win.

Centennial Conference

Ryan Luth, Washington and Lee – Luth was named wrestler of the week after helping W&L finish fourth out of 12 teams at the New Standard Invitational. The eighth-ranked Luth went 4-0 to win the 157-pound weight class.

Men’s Indoor Track and Field

ODAC