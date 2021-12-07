Scoreboard for Wednesday

AREA
HIGH SCHOOLS
BASKETBALL
MONDAY
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 56, Brookville 37
Liberty at Amherst County, ppd., TBA
Nondistrict
Salem at Staunton River, ppd., TBA
Magna Vista 57, Chatham 55
Wilson Memorial 64, Alleghany 46
Glenvar 64, Giles 41
James River 84, George Washington 75
Bland County 71, Eastern Montgomery 36
Roanoke Valley Christian 57, King’s Christian 25
TUESDAY
Virginia Independent Conference
North Cross at Roanoke Catholic
VACA Southwest
Roanoke Valley Christian at SWVa Home School
Dayspring Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian
Nondistrict
Hidden Valley at Franklin County
Patrick Henry at Harrisonburg
Floyd County at Pulaski County
Northside at Salem
Fort Chiswell at Carroll County
William Byrd at Cave Spring
Waynesboro at Rockbridge County
Covington at Glenvar
Marion at Rural Retreat
Martinsville at Dan River
Bath County at Pocahontas County (W.Va.)
Grayson County at Chilhowie
Northwood at Galax
Highland at Union Educators (W.Va.)
New Covenant at Carlisle
Christian Heritage at Faith Christian
WEDNESDAY
Nondistrict
Patrick Henry at William Fleming
Carroll County aat Marion
William Byrd at Christiansburg
James River at Lord Botetourt
Morehead (N.C.) at Magna Vista
Covington at Alleghany
Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell
Boys Home of Virginia at Highland
GIRLS
MONDAY
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 46, Brookville 36
Liberty 55, Amherst County 36
Nondistrict
Patrick Henry 42, William Fleming 29
Staunton River 59, Bassett 17
Magna Vista 54, Chatham 51
Alleghany 64, Auburn 55
Craig County at James River, ppd.., TBA
Giles at Radford, ppd., TBA
Bland County 50, Eastern Montgomery 38
Buffalo Gap 57, Covington 25
Grayson County 49, Holston 32
Parry McCluer 45, Nelson County 24
TUESDAY
Blue Ridge Conference
North Cross at Miller School
VACA Southwest
SWVa Home School at Roanoke Valley Christian
Nondistrict
Franklin County at Hidden Valley
Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry
Blacksburg at Lord Botetourt
Salem at Northside
James River at Bassett
Cave Spring at William Byrd
Christiansburg at Radford
Rockbridge County at Waynesboro
Alleghany at Bath County
Glenvar at Covington
Marion at Rural Retreat
Dan River at Martinsville
Grayson County at Chilhowie
Graham at George Wythe
Highland at United Educators (W.Va.)
WEDNESDAY
Seminole District
Liberty at E.C. Glass
Nondistrict
Carroll County at Marion
Heritage at Staunton River
Radford at Galax
Auburn at Eastern Montgomery
Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell
HONORS
Wrestling
ACC
Nathan Traxler, Virginia Tech – The Stanford graduate transfer was named wrestler of the week after helping the Hokies beat No. 17 Northern Iowa and No. 3 Missouri. The 14th-ranked heavyweight beat Tyrell Gordon of Northern Iowa 4-3. Tech’s 18-16 comeback win at Missouri came down to the final bout, and Traxler beat No. 13 Zach Elam 3-1 in overtime to give Tech the win.
Centennial Conference
Ryan Luth, Washington and Lee – Luth was named wrestler of the week after helping W&L finish fourth out of 12 teams at the New Standard Invitational. The eighth-ranked Luth went 4-0 to win the 157-pound weight class.
Men’s Indoor Track and Field
ODAC
Joe O’Connor, W&L – The senior was named field athlete of the week after breaking his own school record in the pole vault at Roanoke’s Bast-Cregger Invitational. He won the event and broke the Cregger Center record with a vault of 15 feet, 10 ½ inches. He also took fifth in the high jump and fourth in the 60-meter hurdles.
Women’s Indoor Track and Field
ODAc
Katelyn Gamble, W&L – The sophomore was named track athlete of the week after breaking the W&L record in the 60 meters at the Bast-Cregger Invitational. She broke the record with a semifinal time of 7.80 seconds. She then took second in the final with a time of 7.83 seconds. She also took fifth in the long jump.
