Scoreboard for Wednesday
Scoreboard for Wednesday

AREA

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASKETBALL

MONDAY

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 56, Brookville 37

Liberty at Amherst County, ppd., TBA

Nondistrict

Salem at Staunton River, ppd., TBA

Magna Vista 57, Chatham 55

Wilson Memorial 64, Alleghany 46

Glenvar 64, Giles 41

James River 84, George Washington 75

Bland County 71, Eastern Montgomery 36

Roanoke Valley Christian 57, King’s Christian 25

TUESDAY

Virginia Independent Conference

North Cross at Roanoke Catholic

VACA Southwest

Roanoke Valley Christian at SWVa Home School

Dayspring Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian

Nondistrict

Hidden Valley at Franklin County

Patrick Henry at Harrisonburg

Floyd County at Pulaski County

Northside at Salem

Fort Chiswell at Carroll County

William Byrd at Cave Spring

Waynesboro at Rockbridge County

Covington at Glenvar

Marion at Rural Retreat

Martinsville at Dan River

Bath County at Pocahontas County (W.Va.)

Grayson County at Chilhowie

Northwood at Galax

Highland at Union Educators (W.Va.)

New Covenant at Carlisle

Christian Heritage at Faith Christian

WEDNESDAY

Nondistrict

Patrick Henry at William Fleming

Carroll County aat Marion

William Byrd at Christiansburg

James River at Lord Botetourt

Morehead (N.C.) at Magna Vista

Covington at Alleghany

Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell

Boys Home of Virginia at Highland

GIRLS

MONDAY

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 46, Brookville 36

Liberty 55, Amherst County 36

Nondistrict

Patrick Henry 42, William Fleming 29

Staunton River 59, Bassett 17

Magna Vista 54, Chatham 51

Alleghany 64, Auburn 55

Craig County at James River, ppd.., TBA

Giles at Radford, ppd., TBA

Bland County 50, Eastern Montgomery 38

Buffalo Gap 57, Covington 25

Grayson County 49, Holston 32

Parry McCluer 45, Nelson County 24

TUESDAY

Blue Ridge Conference

North Cross at Miller School

VACA Southwest

SWVa Home School at Roanoke Valley Christian

Nondistrict

Franklin County at Hidden Valley

Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry

Blacksburg at Lord Botetourt

Salem at Northside

James River at Bassett

Cave Spring at William Byrd

Christiansburg at Radford

Rockbridge County at Waynesboro

Alleghany at Bath County

Glenvar at Covington

Marion at Rural Retreat

Dan River at Martinsville

Grayson County at Chilhowie

Graham at George Wythe

Highland at United Educators (W.Va.)

WEDNESDAY

Seminole District

Liberty at E.C. Glass

Nondistrict

Carroll County at Marion

Heritage at Staunton River

Radford at Galax

Auburn at Eastern Montgomery

Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell

HONORS

Wrestling

ACC

Nathan Traxler, Virginia Tech – The Stanford graduate transfer was named wrestler of the week after helping the Hokies beat No. 17 Northern Iowa and No. 3 Missouri. The 14th-ranked heavyweight beat Tyrell Gordon of Northern Iowa 4-3. Tech’s 18-16 comeback win at Missouri came down to the final bout, and Traxler beat No. 13 Zach Elam 3-1 in overtime to give Tech the win.

Centennial Conference

Ryan Luth, Washington and Lee – Luth was named wrestler of the week after helping W&L finish fourth out of 12 teams at the New Standard Invitational. The eighth-ranked Luth went 4-0 to win the 157-pound weight class.

Men’s Indoor Track and Field

ODAC

Joe O’Connor, W&L – The senior was named field athlete of the week after breaking his own school record in the pole vault at Roanoke’s Bast-Cregger Invitational. He won the event and broke the Cregger Center record with a vault of 15 feet, 10 ½ inches. He also took fifth in the high jump and fourth in the 60-meter hurdles.

Women’s Indoor Track and Field

ODAc

Katelyn Gamble, W&L – The sophomore was named track athlete of the week after breaking the W&L record in the 60 meters at the Bast-Cregger Invitational. She broke the record with a semifinal time of 7.80 seconds. She then took second in the final with a time of 7.83 seconds. She also took fifth in the long jump.

