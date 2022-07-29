Scruffy-Doo

Color:grey View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A head-on crash killed two people on the U.S. 460 Bypass in Christiansburg Sunday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.
The database launched in the middle of June and features about 50 cold cases statewide. One Virginia State Police special agent in Salem got his first tip through the system on Friday.
ELLISTON — Big Spring Mill’s recent closing announcement could doom culinary traditions around local, craft-flour biscuits and fried squash br…
Former Virginia Tech linebacker Isimemen Etute will get a chance to play football this season following his acquittal on a second-degree murde…
Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry makes waves in his first ACC Kickoff appearance
Whitebarrel Winery announced its plans to close earlier this month, a move that will begin with the shuttering of its tasting room and dining operations on Sunday.
Investigators still hope to locate a body from a 1980 murder and the killer or killers from a 2009 double slaying.
Planned move from Rocky Knob to near Check will lose elevation, but geographical factors may lead to less propensity for sudden downpours and perhaps even slightly cooler summer mornings.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let’s play a little game. I’ll give you quotes from unnamed head coaches at the ACC Football Kickoff regarding the league’s …
A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.