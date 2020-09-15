Sen. Kaine sees ‘obvious’ safety concerns for fall football after ACC’s recent COVID outbreaks

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine voiced his concern about safely conducting the rest of the fall football season at a Senate hearing on college athletes and compensation on Tuesday.

The focus of the hearing was on how athletes should be compensated for their name, image and likeness, but many members of the Senate Education Committee asked questions about the impact made on the 2020 football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there was also significant discussion concerning the split among Division I college football programs, where some conferences, including the ACC, SEC and Big 12 have opted to play this fall, while others, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have up to this point opted to wait until spring, hoping the pandemic will be under control by then.

It also became known during the session that rumors of the Big Ten opting to change its stance and start playing football in October were premature.

University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank said a vote to return to a fall football plan remains on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible related long-term heart issues.

She would not predict which way a vote to return to play would go.

“Decisions within the Big Ten are largely majority based decisions, but I’ll be honest, we almost always decide everything by consensus. We very rarely take votes,” Blank said.

Kaine focused his allotted speaking time on the recent coronavirus outbreaks in the ACC, including the one at Virginia Tech that forced the program to postpone its Sept. 19 game with Virginia, and pause all football activities.