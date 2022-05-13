She's got a classic attitude

Patti LaBelle onstage Thursday night at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. Go to roanoke.com to see a photo gallery from the show.
Over the renewed nationwide topic of abortion, two Republican state delegates running against each other are moving to stake their own ground.
An emotional Brock Hoffman watched his draft day dream slowly fade away, but celebratory cigars didn't go to waste thanks to Cleveland's aggressive pursuit, the last part in this year's The Climb series
College is often a time when many students want to leave their hometowns — but for Lilly Blair, it was just the opposite.
A documentary on the partial meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear power facility in Pennsylvania premiered May 4 on the streaming service…
Owyn Dawyot appeared to be living the dream in March when he hit the game-winning free throw for Cave Spring in the VHSL Class 3 boys basketba…
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
An Alabama sheriff says escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals, according to an Alabama sheriff
Two houses collapsed into the ocean on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Tuesday.
Cy Young, Sandy Koufax and Randy Johnson have done it in the Major Leagues.
