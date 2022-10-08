Shooting in Roanoke leads to death of juvenile male

Roanoke police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning that led to the death of a juvenile male, the agency said.

The department said it received a call at approximately 10:30 a.m. notifying it of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hoover St. NW. Police said the caller told them they were transporting the juvenile to LewisGale Medical Center for the treatment of a critical gunshot wound.

After being stabilized, the victim was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, police said. The victim, however, ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died, police said.

Details of the shooting remain limited at the moment, and the incident remains an ongoing investigation, Roanoke police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 344-8500. The agency said people can also text them at 274637 and to begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure the message is properly sent.

Police said both calls and texts can remain anonymous.