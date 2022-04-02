Skaff: The road to totalitarianism is paved with digital currency

Two totalitarian ideologies are working to limit our freedoms and control our daily lives.

First, Russia and China follow “national socialism,” which is territorial and economic. Putin’s political theorist Alexander Dugin, in “Last War of the World-Island: The Geopolitics of Contemporary Russia,” asserts Russia’s right to a Eurasian empire, including Ukraine and the former Soviet sphere of influence. Natural gas supply enables control over Europe and oil and fertilizer elsewhere.

China seeks world domination through economic superiority — the lure of a vast commercial market for corporations, essential manufacturing supply chains, and commodity constraints, currently hoarding rare earth minerals for batteries and grains for food supply.

Both exercise influence over foreign government officials through an “elite capture” program — offering sweetheart salaries and financial deals through government-controlled corporations. Peter Schweizer presents evidence in “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.” Consider: help to Ukraine is continually given too little and too late; Bagram airbase in Afghanistan was abandoned to Russia and China.

The second, “global socialism,” is international and financial, masterminded by Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum that meets in Davos, Switzerland, as he explains in “COVID-19: The Great Reset” and “The Great Narrative for a Better Future.” A transnational government-business elite decides economic policy and then exercises control over their respective populations through an ESG score (environmental, social, corporate governance) assigned by bureaucrats to corporations and individuals.

Financial services companies, under the guise of risk, now deny, or make prohibitively expensive, mortgage and business loans and insurance to those with too low an ESG score, including dissenters from adopted policies. For instance, Canada froze the assets of truckers participating in the Freedom Convoy protesting COVID mandates.

Biden’s Executive Order 14030, “U.S. Climate-Related Financial Risk,” makes the use of ESG official in this country. Twenty state legislatures are considering laws against the use of ESG scores. Glenn Beck explains in “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the rise of 21st Century Fascism.”

Both ideologies require “central bank digital currency” to control their populations. Currently in the U.S. an electronic funds transfer system handles payroll and credit card payments. By contrast, with digital currency all financial transactions occur through a central computer.

The government will have complete control over what you buy, from snacks to gasoline to guns. If bureaucrats decide that you are overweight or carbon delinquent or political opposition, they can program the computer to block any charge made for those items.

Biden’s Executive Order, March 9, “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets,” “encourages the Federal Reserve to continue its research, development, and assessment efforts for a U.S. CBDC,” and, bowing to the Great Reset, “prioritizes U.S participation in multi-country experimentation.” Already, “Project Hamilton” is underway: a collaborative research project between MIT and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston “to investigate the technical feasibility” of a U.S. digital currency.

China already has a digital currency, and the World Economic Forum provides a “Central Bank Digital Currency Policy Maker Toolkit.”

Great Reset adherents take advantage of crises to implement their totalitarian objectives. COVID provided the opportunity to institute mandates that restrict individual freedoms. Objections, however scientifically based, were labeled misinformation and provided the excuse to institute all-encompassing censorship. Any opposing political view is labeled racist and socially condemned. Environmentalism encourages regulations that restrict freedom and determine corporate operations. All opposition constitutes insurrection by domestic terrorists post Jan. 6.

Great Reset adherents have created an inflation crisis to drive citizens to demand government assistance and instill government dependence and allegiance. Every product or service we purchase has a built-in energy cost, requiring electricity through natural gas, and petroleum to manufacture, grow, store, and transport. Raise oil and natural gas prices and you raise living costs.

Under the cover of environmentalism, Biden reversed our energy independence by restricting leases on government lands, reinstituting severe permitting requirements that make exploration and extraction prohibitively expensive on the vast majority of any lands. Additionally, he stopped construction or repair of pipelines. The result is escalating gasoline and natural gas prices, as well as food and grocery prices.

Many on the Left believe that they are a part of the Great Reset elite, but they are not. They need to recognize that they are being used before they too are enslaved by measures they helped to bring about. Before it is too late, contact your members of Congress to oppose the adoption of a digital currency, and contact your state legislators to pass legislation prohibiting the use of ESG in your state.

Skaff is a retired director of policy analysis for a policy organization in Washington, D.C. He lives in Roanoke County.