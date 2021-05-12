Skipper
The investigation includes an allegation that the man asked boys in his group for naked pictures.
A single-car crash Friday in Botetourt County has killed a two-time Virginia High School League wrestling state champion.
Property assessments have fallen slightly in an upscale Roanoke neighborhood because men are staying in a house there while they receive treat…
Kiersten Atkinson, 19, has undergone multiple surgeries since being rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The driver of the car, Christopher “Kip” Nininger, also 19, died.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Virginia because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on a key East Coast fuel pipeline.
A Roanoke-raised director has brought dozens of movie workers to this region for production of three films this year.
Jammie Lee Duncan faces nine felony charges, including three counts of the attempted capital murder of law enforcement officers and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Security camera video showed William Dee Martin, 44, of Newport, chasing and shooting Calvin Dale Riggs Jr., a prosecutor said.
The pandemic, a national organization bankruptcy tied to sexual abuse lawsuits and other factors have local chapters of the well-known American institution looking to a new future.
The Giles County Sheriff's Office shared new details Wednesday.