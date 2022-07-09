 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smithfield director resigning

Ryan Spencer

 File 2019, The Roanoke Times

Ryan Spencer is resigning as executive director of Blacksburg’s Smithfield-Preston Foundation effective July 13, according to the organization, which operates William Preston’s Smithfield historical site.

Spencer is taking a position with Classical American Homes Preservation Trust, according to a Smithfield news release.

Spencer agreed to be available to assist the foundation for an additional 30 days after his departure, according to the release.

The statement continued: “The Foundation greatly appreciates all that Ryan has done for Smithfield and the leadership that he has provided over the last three years. Smithfield is a better place for it.”

The foundation has hired Bryan and Jordan Consulting LLC of Richmond to assist in two searches.

The first is a search for an interim executive director who will handle the day-to-day management of Smithfield for approximately six months to one year. The second is a search for a permanent executive director.

Bryan and Jordan led the search for a new executive director that resulted in Spencer’s hiring in 2019 and consulted on the 2019 Strategic Plan.

