Smith Mountain Lake has seen surprising growth in the past three years. A global pandemic that some feared would be a deathknell for the community has turned out to be a godsend that has ushered in a significant increase in not only tourism, but new full-time residents.

In March of 2020 President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency which ushered in a slew of shutdowns across the country. At Smith Mountain Lake, businesses preparing for the upcoming tourist season braced for the worst.

It was only a few weeks later that area businesses turned those fears into elation as visitors flocked to Smith Mountain Lake for a socially distanced vacation that wasn't an option at many of the other crowded tourist spots across the country. That year several business reported their most profitable summers ever.

As Smith Mountain Lake enters 2023 and COVID-19 fears finally begin to die down, the business community is still riding a wave of popularity and profitability. Some businesses are even seeing those profits creep into the normally quiet winter months with more full-time residents moving to the area.

Andy Bruns, executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, said he sees more and more that people coming into the Smith Mountain Lake Visitors Center that have either recently moved or are thinking of moving to the area.

"We are not just a visitors center, we have become a relocation center," Bruns said.

The chamber even created a brochure with helpful information for people who are considering moving to the area.

While there is no official borders to where the Smith Mountain Lake community begins and ends, four of the largest districts that encompass the lake in Bedford and Franklin counties has seen substantial growth in the past three years. Those districts are the Union Hall and Gills Creek districts in Franklin County and Districts 1 and 2 in Bedford County.

According to GIS data from both counties, the four districts recorded 2,108 property transfers in 2019 before COVID-19 and the nationwide surge in home sales (the data in each district includes some sales for $0 that is often due to a sale between family members). In 2020, that number jumped to 2,416 property transfers.

In 2021, transfers increased significantly to 3,363 before falling slightly last year to 2,893.

While some of the home sales are likely due to people moving within the four districts or people buying second homes, Bruns said the influx of new residents is becoming more and more noticeable.

"I don't think there is any doubt that we have more full-time residents than we did two years ago," Bruns said.