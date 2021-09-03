McFarling: Cavaliers need to take their show on the road

In his first five seasons at the coach of Virginia, Bronco Mendenhall conquered the hardest parts of any rebuild.
Task No. 1 was teaching this team how to win a few games and get out of the ACC cellar. The victory total jumped by four in Year 2. By Year 3, the Cavaliers not only had been to a couple of bowl games, but they’d won one of them.
Year 4 brought the elusive victory over Virginia Tech, the first Coastal Division title in program history and a trip to the Orange Bowl.
And Year 5? Well…
“I'm not sure where to put the COVID year right now other than in its own category,” Mendenhall said.
Call it intermission. Or, to use a word we became all too familiar with in 2020, call it a “pause.” A .500 record and a loss to the Hokies disrupted the “unbroken growth” that Mendenhall champions, but just getting to the end of that season intact was an accomplishment.
So along comes Year 6, and the mandate is clear: The Cavaliers have got to find a way to win away from Charlottesville.
“Our program has been built very intentionally to become dominant at home,” Mendenhall said. “Then we have to expand and be exceptional on the road.”
The Cavaliers have indeed been dominant at Scott Stadium — remarkably so. Over the past three seasons, they’ve gone 17-2 at home, including a 7-0 mark during the Coastal Division-championship season of 2019.
UVa was a flawed team last season but still protective of its Charlottesville turf, beating Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Abilene Christian and Boston College there. The lone home loss came against N.C. State in October.
The problem was they didn’t win a single one of their four road games — all within the conference.
The Cavaliers went 2-3 on the road in 2019, but the two wins (against Pitt and UNC) were crucial to winning their side of the conference.
“That's about what the model has called for on the Coastal Division, where you have to be excellent at home and at least 50% on the road,” Mendenhall said. “We are currently not doing that. That's the next level of expansion, to have consistency in our program, to maintain what we're already doing at home, which is very strong. Then that has to travel, and that hasn't yet.”
With fans set to return to the stands in force this season, the best formula for winning on the road is to play great defense and control the ball with the running game. UVa has questions in both of those areas.
The Cavaliers’ rushing attack ranked eighth in the ACC in yards per carry (4.5) last season, while their total defense ranked 10th. Perhaps Wayne Taulapapa will take a big step forward in his third season as the starting tailback, but expect UVa to lean heavily on the quarterbacks again for ground gains.
The pass defense was a mess last year but should get a boost from transfers and the return of safety Joey Blount from injury.
“Obviously, social media is a big reminder of last year for us,” Blount said. “And obviously, we hear enough from our coaches. I think we ended the year last in the ACC as a secondary. We did not perform the way we usually do. A lot of excuses could have played into that, but I’m not going to sit here and use those excuses.
“I think there’s some more work to be done, and I think we’ve done a really good job of finding other pieces from other teams, the transfer portal, to help the position get better.”
Will it translate to some road wins? If Year 6 is to be a success, it’d better.