McFarling: Cavaliers need to take their show on the road

UVa was a flawed team last season but still protective of its Charlottesville turf, beating Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Abilene Christian and Boston College there. The lone home loss came against N.C. State in October.

The problem was they didn’t win a single one of their four road games — all within the conference.

The Cavaliers went 2-3 on the road in 2019, but the two wins (against Pitt and UNC) were crucial to winning their side of the conference.

“That's about what the model has called for on the Coastal Division, where you have to be excellent at home and at least 50% on the road,” Mendenhall said. “We are currently not doing that. That's the next level of expansion, to have consistency in our program, to maintain what we're already doing at home, which is very strong. Then that has to travel, and that hasn't yet.”

With fans set to return to the stands in force this season, the best formula for winning on the road is to play great defense and control the ball with the running game. UVa has questions in both of those areas.