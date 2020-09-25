Sports briefs

EDMONTON, Alberta — Steven Stamkos made a lasting mark on the Stanley Cup Final with an iconic goal, though that could be the last time he takes this ice in the series. Out for Game 4, Stamkos has not been ruled out for the series, but it’s certainly possible after he played just 2:37 before tweaking something in Game 3. Game 4 on Friday night was not over by press time. Stamkos scored on his only shot in a 5-2 win Wednesday night, capping an emotional return and helping Tampa Bay take a 2-1 series lead. He hadn’t played since Feb. 25 and had core muscle surgery in early March
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
MAC returns with 6-game season
The Mid-American Conference, the first major college football league to postpone its season because of the pandemic, became the final one to jump back in, making it 10 out of 10 conferences that will play in the fall.
As university presidents in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West have done over the last 10 days, MAC leaders on Friday voted unanimously to reverse their August decision to push football to spring. The MAC will instead open its season Nov. 4.
Georgia State game at Charlotte called off
Georgia State has postponed Saturday’s college football game at Charlotte because of the coronavirus.
The school says it decided not to play out of an abundance of caution because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
It’s not known if the game will be rescheduled. Charlotte (0-1) called off last weekend’s game at North Carolina after a positive test forced nine offensive linemen into quarantine.
TENNIS
Virus slashes crowd size for French Open
PARIS — The French Open is still scheduled to start Sunday, but as infections soar across France, organizers’ plans to have thousands of spectators there each day to cheer for Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and others have been drastically scaled back to allow just 1,000 daily visitors.
Verdasco sidelined after coronavirus test
PARIS — Former Top 10 player Fernando Verdasco said he has been dropped from the French Open because of what he believes is a false positive result on a coronavirus test.
The 36-year-old from Spain had played in 67 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments until missing this year’s U.S. Open.
GOLF
Swafford paces field despite hornet sting
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — A hornet sting early and a bunch of birdies late carried Hudson Swafford to a 5-under 67 on Friday for a two-shot lead going into the weekend of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.
Also in the final group will be Sean O’Hair, who missed an entire year with a torn oblique and returned just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. O’Hair (67) was two shots back along with Justin Suh (67) and Luke List (65).
AUTO RACING
Bottas leads practice for Russian Grand Prix
SOCHI, Russia — Valtteri Bottas was fastest in both practice sessions for the Russian Grand Prix on Friday as Mercedes once again looked to have untouchable pace.
Bottas set the fastest time of the day with 1 minute, 33.519 seconds in the second session, .267 ahead of his teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton will chase his 91st Formula One win in Sunday’s race, which would equal the record held by Michael Schumacher.
WNBA
Sun, Storm notch wins in semifinal series
BRADENTON, Fla. — Alyssa Thomas, knocked out of Game 2 two days ago by a dislocated shoulder, made a surprise start and led the Connecticut Sun to a 77-68 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night for a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five semifinal series.
Thomas scored 23 points and had 12 rebounds.
Also Thursday, Jewell Loyd scored 20 points to lead the Seattle Storm to an 89-79 win over the Minnesota Lynx. The Storm took a 2-0 series lead.
OLYMPICS
Japan’s new PM vows to host games in 2021
TOKYO — Japan’s new prime minister said Saturday that he’s determined to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer as “proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic.”
The 2020 Games were postponed as the coronavirus spread worldwide, and there’s been widespread doubt about their future. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a prerecorded speech at the U.N. General Assembly that he will “spare no effort in order to welcome you to Games that are safe and secure.”
