Sports briefs

EDMONTON, Alberta — Steven Stamkos made a lasting mark on the Stanley Cup Final with an iconic goal, though that could be the last time he takes this ice in the series. Out for Game 4, Stamkos has not been ruled out for the series, but it’s certainly possible after he played just 2:37 before tweaking something in Game 3. Game 4 on Friday night was not over by press time. Stamkos scored on his only shot in a 5-2 win Wednesday night, capping an emotional return and helping Tampa Bay take a 2-1 series lead. He hadn’t played since Feb. 25 and had core muscle surgery in early March