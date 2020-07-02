SPORTS BUDGETS
School cuts baseball, women’s swimming
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State is discontinuing its baseball program just months after the school was forced to cut short its first season in 40 years with only a handful of games played.
The school has also cut women’s swimming and diving because of budget issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On a video conference Thursday, athletic director Curt Apsey said cutting the two programs will save about $2.2 million to $2.3 million. The decision to cut baseball should also save the university long-term since it was in the process of trying to build an on-campus baseball stadium.
SOCCER
Man City gets quick revenge over champs
MANCHESTER, England — Liverpool’s players received a guard of honor from Manchester City on Thursday before playing the team they dethroned as Premier League champions.
“I think they drank a lot of beers in the last week,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.
Then the dethroned champions made sure there was an abrupt comedown as consigned Man City subjected Liverpool to a 4-0 loss.
GOLF
PGA renaming award that honored leader
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The PGA of America is renaming its Horton Smith Award after a review of history revealed Smith defended the Caucasian-only membership clause when he served as PGA president in the early 1950s.
The PGA of America board voted to rename it the PGA Professional Development Award. It honors a PGA member for outstanding contributions to professional education.
The Caucasian-only clause was part of the PGA bylaws from 1934 until it finally was rescinded in 1961. Smith was president of the PGA of America from 1952 to 1954.
HOCKEY
Flyers player finishes rare cancer treatment
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has completed radiation treatments for a rare form of bone cancer.
The Flyers tweeted video Thursday showing Lindblom ringing the bell at Abramson Cancer Center at Pennsylvania Hospital, which signifies that he has completed his radiation treatments.
The 23-year-old was diagnosed in December with Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones.
TENNIS
French Open allowing spectators to attend
PARIS — The French Open will allow fans to attend this year’s postponed tournament.
The French Tennis Federation said Thursday up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros.
The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It then got pushed back another week.
Djokovic and spouse test negative for virus
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus, his media team said Thursday, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease.
The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. No social distancing was observed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.
Both Djokovic and his wife had no symptoms and were in self-isolation in the Serbian capital since testing positive, the statement said.
SKIING
World championship season delay rejected
GENEVA — A request by the organizers of next year’s skiing world championships in Italy to postpone the event by one year was rejected Thursday by the International Ski Federation.
FIS ruled that the event will go ahead from Feb. 9-21, 2021, in Cortina d’Ampezzo — the highlight of an Alpine season that faces safety challenges for international travel and attending races on several continents.
