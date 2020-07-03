MLB
31 players test positive for coronavirus
NEW YORK — Thirty-one Major League Baseball players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a rate of 1.2%.
MLB and the players’ association announced the results Friday as teams resumed workouts for the first time since the coronavirus interrupted spring training on March 12, two weeks before the season was to start. Opening day has been reset for July 23, the latest in baseball history.
White Sox excuse Kopech from activities
The Chicago White Sox plan to give Michael Kopech whatever he needs to deal with a personal matter.
Kopech was excused from team activities Friday, and general manager Rick Hahn said he doesn’t have a timeline for the return of one of baseball’s top pitching prospects.
“Given the time we’re living through together I will try to answer the question that’s probably now at the top of everybody’s mind and just share the fact that currently Michael is healthy,” Hahn said on a video conference call.
Kopech is coming back from Tommy John surgery in September 2018. He hit triple-digits on the radar gun during his first spring training appearance.
Amid virus, L.A.’s Trout conveys apprehension
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout rounded third base wearing a white N-95 mask Friday morning as he participated in the Los Angeles Angels first workout of summer camp.
Trout and his wife, Jessica, are expecting the couple’s first child in August. The 28-year old outfielder said his mindset is to play in the virus-delayed, 60-game season, but a lot will hinge on how he feels the next couple weeks
“Honestly, I still don’t feel that comfortable,” he said. “This is a tough time, a tough situation everyone is in. Everybody has a responsibility in this clubhouse. Social distance, stay inside, wear a mask and be safe.”
GOLF
Kirk, Simpson share lead in Detroit
DETROIT — Chris Kirk had a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the second-round lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Webb Simpson later shot a 64 to pull into a tie atop the leaderboard at 12-under 132.
Simpson won the RBC Heritage two weeks ago , finishing at a tournament-record 22-under for his second win of the season and seventh of his career.
The 35-year-old Kirk has won four times on the PGA Tour, most recently in 2015.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
List of canceled games continues to grow
Lafayette informed the Naval Academy that it cannot bring its football team back to campus in time to meet medical advisory guidelines. Navy, which already had its Aug. 29 opener against Notre Dame moved out of Ireland because of the pandemic, is seeking to fill the date with another opponent.
The Southern-Tennessee State game in Detroit on Sept. 5 and the annual Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis on Sept. 12, featuring Jackson State versus Tennessee State, have been canceled.
Southern’s home game on Sept. 12 against Florida A&M has also been called off.
SOCCER
Arsenal fined $42,300
Arsenal was fined $42,300 by FIFA and warned about its conduct regarding player transfers after the club used variable sell-on clauses that were found to give it influence over other clubs.
FIFA legal documents reviewed by The Associated Press revealed the global governing body’s concerns about the terms of the 2018 departures of Chuba Akpom to Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki and Joel Campbell to Italian side Frosinone Calcio.
Arsenal would receive a bigger cut of the deal if Akpom and Campbell were subsequently sold to British clubs. Arsenal placed sell-on clauses in the contracts to ensure it would receive 40% of the fee if Akpom was sold to a British club but only 30% from any other team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.