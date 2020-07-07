COLLEGE HOOPS
Louisville suspends activities after tests
Two members of Louisville’s men’s basketball program have tested positive for the new coronavirus and the team has suspended voluntary activities for two weeks.
A news release from the school did not specify whether it was players or staff members who tested positive. It added that those impacted are being quarantined and proper protocols are being followed.
WNBA
Dream owner objects to social justice plans
NEW YORK — Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler is not in favor of the WNBA’s social justice plans and has sent a letter to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the league’s initiatives to honor the Black Lives Matter movement.
Loeffler, who is also a Republican U.S. senator running for reelection in Georgia, asked the league commissioner to scrap plans for players to wear warmup jerseys with “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name” and instead put an American flag on all uniforms and apparel.
“The truth is, we need less — not more politics in sports. In a time when polarizing politics is as divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote,” wrote Loeffler.
Engelbert issued a statement in response to Loeffler in a statement.
“The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people and we, along with the teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice,” the commissioner said.
NHL
League, players reach tentative agreements
The NHL is in position to resume playing in less than a month — with 24 teams in action, all in Canada — and could be on the verge of enjoying labor peace through 2026.
The National Hockey League and the NHL Players’ Association on Monday announced a tentative deal on a return-to-play format and a memorandum of understanding on a four-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement.
Should both agreements be ratified, the NHL would proceed to its expanded 24-team playoff format, with play beginning Aug. 1. Under the plan, training camps would open July 13, with teams traveling to hub cities for exhibition games on July 26.
The hub cities are Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, for the qualifying round and at least first two playoff rounds, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreements who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league and NHLPA have not released this information.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Officials optimistic about big game’s fate
Oklahoma and Texas officials are cautiously optimistic that their annual football showdown still will be played at the Cotton Bowl in the Fair Park in Dallas, despite the announcement Tuesday that the fair would be canceled.
“Though we certainly respect and understand the decision of the folks in Dallas on their cancellation of this year’s State Fair of Texas, we fully anticipate that our annual Red River Showdown with Oklahoma will be played in the Cotton Bowl and are continuing to prepare for that,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. This year’s game is scheduled for Oct. 10.
NC State hires McNeill for staff advisory role
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State has hired former East Carolina head coach and UVa assistant Ruffin McNeill for an advisory role on its football staff.
The school said Tuesday that McNeill, 61, would serve as a special assistant to head coach Dave Doeren. Duties include assisting player development analysis, leading special projects and outreach to alumni, campus and community groups.
