12-year-old Kaur leads women's city-county golf championship

Ashnoor Kaur, who only recently turned 12, shot a 71 Wednesday at Hanging Rock Golf Club to take the lead after the first round of the Roanoke Valley Women's Golf Association City-County Championship.
Abby Hunter of Blacksburg Country Club was in second place with a 74 going into Thursday’s second and final round, which will be played at Great Oaks Country Club in Floyd County.
Allison Cherry of Ole Monterey shot 78 to tie for third with multi-time champion Dot Bolling, representing Hidden Valley.
Hidden Valley also led the team competition with a total of 233, five shots clear of Blacksburg.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!