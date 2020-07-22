12-year-old Kaur leads women's city-county golf championship
12-year-old Kaur leads women's city-county golf championship

Ashnoor Kaur, who only recently turned 12, shot a 71 Wednesday at Hanging Rock Golf Club to take the lead after the first round of the Roanoke Valley Women's Golf Association City-County Championship.

Abby Hunter of Blacksburg Country Club was in second place with a 74 going into Thursday’s second and final round, which will be played at Great Oaks Country Club in Floyd County.

Allison Cherry of Ole Monterey shot 78 to tie for third with multi-time champion Dot Bolling, representing Hidden Valley.

Hidden Valley also led the team competition with a total of 233, five shots clear of Blacksburg.

Roanoke Valley Women's Golf Association City-County Championship

Scores after Wednesday's first round, played at Hanging Rock Golf Course:

Team scores (low gross): 1. Hidden Valley CC (HVCC) 233, 2. Blacksburg CC (BCC) 238, 3. Ole Monterey (OM) 244, 4. Blue Hills GC (BH) 266, 5. Great Oaks CC (GOCC) 285. Hanging Rock GC (HR), no score.

Anderton Trophy (18-up handicaps): 1. Blue Hills GC 286, 2. Blacksburg CC 297, Ole Monterey 302.

Individual scores

Ashnoor Kaur (HVCC); 71

Abby Hunter (BCC); 74

Allison Cherry (OM); 78

Dot Bolling (HVCC); 78

Samantha Skinner (BCC); 81

Leila Wilson (HVCC); 84

Sue Smith (OM); 80

Valetta Pittman (RCC); 81

Debbie Young (BH); 86

Jan Cochrane (BH); 89

Ann Martin (OM); 90

Taylor Davis (BCC); 83

Kailynn Sprinkle (RCC); 84

Dottie Webb (OM); 86

Kit Davis (HVCC); 87

Suzi Peters (OM); 89

Renee Fulcher (GOCC); 91

Cindy Salyer (GOCC); 100

Mihwan Park (HR); 90

Debra LeBrun (BH); 91

Karen Harvey (GOCC); 94

Arlene Christenbury AP 99

Debora Sampson (BH); 92

Melanie Woods (OM); 94

Carol Eggleston (BCC); 97

Sharon Thompson (BCC); 97

Margaret Cheek (GOCC); 100

Trudy Clay (BH); 103

Carol Quarles (HR); 90

Denise Brown (OM); 95

Corrine Hunter (BCC); 103

Reva DeLong (OM); 113

Judy King (BH); 113

Debora Teer (BH); 120

