1973 Patrick Henry football team shined like no other

Gainer got the team’s attention.

“He was so fired up, he picked up a 25-pound weight and hurled it against one of the walls, and the sound of it rang for about a minute,” said Smith, who recently retired as a Roanoke primary care physician. “I say to this day it’s why my hearing isn’t as good as it should be.”

However, T.C. Williams’ defense was a problem.

After several unsuccessful running plays, Smith asked anyone else in the huddle to come up with a cure.

“I basically said, ‘OK, who’s got somebody we can run over? We’ve got to come up with something that works,’" Smith recalled

“Tommy Sexton, my right guard, basically said we could run over him all day. Fortunately, that’s what we did.”

On that day, Wood already knew he was part of something special.

“We had our pregame meal at The Roanoker, steak and eggs” said Wood, who was a 5-foot-11, 256-pound lineman. “First time I had steak for breakfast.”

During games, the team was attended to by Fisher’s father, Dr. Richard Fisher, who had filled the same role at Andrew Lewis High in Salem.