3 Timesland swimmers combine for 6 state titles in Class 3 meet

CHRISTIANSBURG — They are fast. They are dedicated.
And many are mere tadpoles.
Three Timesland swimmers combined to win six individual championships Thursday in the VHSL Class 3 state meet at Christiansburg Aquatic Center, and two of them might not be done.
Two sophomores — Cave Spring’s Ava Muzzy and William Byrd’s Colin Murtaugh — won a pair of events, and while Carroll County senior Jackson Nester finished his career with two individual championships, it mostly was the young swimmers who made the biggest waves in the 25-yard pool.
Muzzy won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 1.11 seconds and added the 500 freestyle in a personal best 4:54.78, helping Cave Spring to a fifth-place team finish.
The Cave Spring 15-year-old is following the contrails left by her older sister, Emma, who is now swimming at North Carolina State.
Emma Muzzy won six individual VHSL titles in five events in three separate years from 2016-18 for Cave Spring.
Thursday’s title was Ava’s first, perhaps of many.
With a one-length lead after the third leg, there was no catching Muzzy in the IM.
“I just kind of depend on my breaststroke, because I’m a pretty good breaststroker,” she said.
Emma Muzzy has achieved Olympic trial cuts already in her career. Is Ava on that track?
“I hope,” she said.
Nester’s two state titles gave him three for his career at Carroll County.
His winning time of 4:31.00 Thursday was just off the 4:30.11 clocking in 2020 that earned him his first gold medal.
Nester’s three VHSL titles are now two more than the Class 4 softball championship Carroll County won when his older sister, Sydney, was the Cavaliers’ star pitcher.
“We always kind of joked with each other about that,” Nester said. “I was telling her I was going to get more than her. It’s all fun.”
The path to a swimming state championship is anything but fun.
For Nester, the long hours spent training began when he was 8 years old and much of the time was spent on Interstates 77 and 81 between Carroll County and Christiansburg.
There was no one in his rearview mirror in the 500 free, which he won by more than nine seconds.
Top-seeded Adam Martin of Bassett was on Nester’s heels in the 200 IM, but the Bengals swimmer was disqualified for a false start after posting a time of 1:52.02.
Nester, who has signed to swim at Cleveland State, built better than a one-length margin with his butterfly, and safely took it home with the freestyle leg.
Murtaugh has two more years left to pile up high school honors.
The William Byrd sophomore swept the 50 freestyle (21.53) and 100 butterfly (50.57).
Two state titles in slightly more than one minute. Not bad.
“It feels great,” Murtaugh said. “All the hard work’s paying off. All the training. All the early-morning practices.”
Murtaugh, who swims year-round out of Gator Aquatic Center under former Florida State swimmer Kyle Zeller, had some worries that the 2021 season might not take place.
“I had some concerns about it,” he said. “I’m happy we got to do it. It’s a good advantage that we got to train through all these hours, especially with a pandemic going on.”
Murtaugh also took part in two relays that set Byrd school records.
He joined Aiden Brinkley, Austin Nielsen and Griffin Horacek in placing second in the 400 free relay (3:20.05), and he combined with Nielsen, Brinkley and Nathan Miller to place third in the 200 medley (1:39.06).
Rockbridge County freshman Ali Pfaff served notice with runner-up finishes in her first VHSL state meet in the girls 500 freestyle (50.78) and 100 backstroke (55.06).
The slim 15-year-old sliced below the water on her turns, creating a significant advantage.
“Her ‘underwaters’ are insane,” Rockbridge County coach Morgan Richter said. “She barely comes up and swims at all. She’s an outstanding swimmer in her own right, but it’s beautiful to watch. She makes it easy for me to coach.”
Cave Spring’s girls team finish was aided by a second-place finish in the 200 free relay by Zoey Lusk, Delaney McLaughlin, Suzanne Harris and Muzzy.
The Knights had 185 points to finish fifth ahead of Lord Botetourt (137) and Hidden Valley (132).
Monticello (267) edged Independence (239 ½) and York (234 ½) for the title.
William Byrd finished third in the boys team standings with 167 points. Cave Spring was fourth at 138.
Western Albemarle, which will move up to Class 4 next year, won the boys title with 374 points ahead of Independence’s 266.