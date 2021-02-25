3 Timesland swimmers combine for 6 state titles in Class 3 meet

Emma Muzzy has achieved Olympic trial cuts already in her career. Is Ava on that track?

“I hope,” she said.

Nester’s two state titles gave him three for his career at Carroll County.

His winning time of 4:31.00 Thursday was just off the 4:30.11 clocking in 2020 that earned him his first gold medal.

Nester’s three VHSL titles are now two more than the Class 4 softball championship Carroll County won when his older sister, Sydney, was the Cavaliers’ star pitcher.

“We always kind of joked with each other about that,” Nester said. “I was telling her I was going to get more than her. It’s all fun.”

The path to a swimming state championship is anything but fun.

For Nester, the long hours spent training began when he was 8 years old and much of the time was spent on Interstates 77 and 81 between Carroll County and Christiansburg.

There was no one in his rearview mirror in the 500 free, which he won by more than nine seconds.

Top-seeded Adam Martin of Bassett was on Nester’s heels in the 200 IM, but the Bengals swimmer was disqualified for a false start after posting a time of 1:52.02.