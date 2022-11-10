After breakout day, gratitude flows from Hokies' Holloway

BLACKSBURG – The tweet didn’t take long to craft, maybe just a minute or two, but it said a lot about who Tucker Holloway is and who he strives to be.

Holloway sent it out Monday, the same day he was named the ACC Specialist of the Week. Two days earlier, the freshman had set a Virginia Tech record with 188 yards on punt returns, including a 90-yard touchdown.

The tweet read: These are my brothers who blocked for me this past weekend on Punt Return. WE set a record.

Holloway then listed all 10 names, from Elijah Howard to Tink Boyd.

Gratitude. Holloway has it for his small-town upbringing, for his tight-knit family, for his teammates who believed in him and for the opportunity he’s suddenly gotten in the second half of a Tech season that’s otherwise gone away.

“When I talk about maturity, the kid gets it,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “He’s just got a great support system back home, and he’s an unselfish player. So I was not surprised one bit to see him tweet that out.”

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound Holloway signed with Tech last December out of Andrews, North Carolina, a town of roughly 2,000 residents tucked in the mountains in the far west corner of the state. He drove over an oft-snowy mountain every day his junior year to play at a larger high school where he could be seen, but Andrews was always a part of him.

“Small town, hard-nosed,” Holloway said. “We work hard, we do our job. You don’t complain, you just do what you do. And there’s a sense of class to what we do as far as people and on the field. My parents taught me to treat people right, and the town of Andrews did, too. It’s just a cool community.”

Holloway came into his first college football season hoping to play immediately. But buried on the depth chart behind veteran wide receivers, he saw action in only one of Tech’s first seven games, and that came against FCS foe Wofford.

“I wasn’t prepared in some areas to play early in the season, and I know that,” Holloway said. “I needed to develop in certain areas. And that’s what the season gave me time to do.”

Coaches and teammates noticed. Pry praised the effort Holloway has put in since the preseason as well as Holloway’s speed. Veteran wide receiver Kaleb Smith has said that Holloway might be the most talented freshman he’s seen during his time at Tech.

“Tucker’s a stud,” said Tech linebacker and fellow North Carolina native Dax Hollifield, who has made some hiking trips to Holloway’s region of the state. “He really works really, really hard. You see him each and every day in the weight room always getting extra. Just put his nose to the grindstone.

“He’s a great guy, comes from a great family. He deserves everything he’s gotten this past week.”

Holloway took over as the starting punt returner against N.C. State on Oct. 27 after Pry grew frustrated with the lack of production at the position. Receivers coach Fontel Mines, who also coaches the return men, told Holloway that he didn’t have to try to do anything crazy. The bar was low. Just catch the ball and get it safely to the offense.

That’s what Holloway did, fair-catching every punt. Then last week, he went nuts, gaining confidence with every productive return.

Finally, he broke the big one the Hokies have been hunting all season.

“Honestly, as soon as I got past the first, like, two dudes, I was like, ‘I’m gone. It’s over,’ Holloway said. “Because I knew the second level on punt return is always those big guys. And I knew once I was past the first level, I could outrun everyone else.”

That breakaway speed could be an asset to the offense, too. Holloway hinted that he might get some reps at receiver this week.

The game against Duke will be Holloway’s fourth of the season – the maximum a player can accrue and still redshirt. Pry said no decision has been made on that yet. Holloway plans to discuss it with the coaches and his family on Sunday and come to a joint decision.

“If I’m going to go back there and only return punts, I probably would try to save my redshirt and go ahead and redshirt,” he said. “If I can work into the rotation and get more valuable reps at both special teams and wide receiver, then that’s going to help me go into the spring and then into the fall.”

Whatever the decision, Holloway projects to be a massive part of Tech’s future. And for that -- like everything else -- he is grateful.