All smiles at Franklin County as Jamison signs women's basketball scholarship

Jaedyn Jamison’s nickname is “J-Shine.”
The Franklin County senior certainly wore a smile on her face Wednesday.
Jamison was beaming after she signed a scholarship to play women’s basketball at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
“It feels like all the hard work I put in through high school and all the AAU programs has paid off,” she said. “I think it’s well-deserved.”
A 6-foot wing player who averaged 16.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this winter, Jamison chose Mount St. Mary’s over an offer from D-I Robert Morris as well as Division II and Division III schools.
Jamison picked Mount St. Mary’s over nearby Ferrum.
“[Ferrum was] the most consistent with their communication,” she said. “They talked to me all the way up until I made my decision.”
Mount St. Mary’s won the Northeast Conference regular-season and tournament titles, earning a No. 15 seed in the NCAA tournament where they lost 98-45 to Maryland.
Head coach Maria Marchesano left after her fourth season to take the job at Purdue Fort Wayne, and the school elevated assistant Antoine White to the No. 1 position.
The coaching change was cause for concern.
"I was a little devastated that she was leaving, but I know Coach White is going to do a good job,” Jamison said.
Jamison, who plays travel ball for Team Loaded, was a four-year starter at Franklin County who averaged 11.3 points for her career and would have been on track to top the 1,000-point mark had COVID-19 not shortened the 2020-21 season.
Jamison played her last two seasons with the Eagles for her uncle, Franklin County coach LeBryan Patterson.
“It was really a big test for me,” she said. “Me and him butted heads a lot. But he really pushed me to a level most coaches hadn’t before. With him being my uncle, he had the power to do that.”
