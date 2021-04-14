All smiles at Franklin County as Jamison signs women's basketball scholarship

Jaedyn Jamison’s nickname is “J-Shine.”

The Franklin County senior certainly wore a smile on her face Wednesday.

Jamison was beaming after she signed a scholarship to play women’s basketball at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

“It feels like all the hard work I put in through high school and all the AAU programs has paid off,” she said. “I think it’s well-deserved.”

A 6-foot wing player who averaged 16.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this winter, Jamison chose Mount St. Mary’s over an offer from D-I Robert Morris as well as Division II and Division III schools.

Jamison picked Mount St. Mary’s over nearby Ferrum.

“[Ferrum was] the most consistent with their communication,” she said. “They talked to me all the way up until I made my decision.”

Mount St. Mary’s won the Northeast Conference regular-season and tournament titles, earning a No. 15 seed in the NCAA tournament where they lost 98-45 to Maryland.

Head coach Maria Marchesano left after her fourth season to take the job at Purdue Fort Wayne, and the school elevated assistant Antoine White to the No. 1 position.