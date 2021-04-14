 Skip to main content
All smiles at Franklin County as Jamison signs women's basketball scholarship
All smiles at Franklin County as Jamison signs women's basketball scholarship

Franklin County High School

Jaedyn Jamison’s nickname is “J-Shine.”

The Franklin County senior certainly wore a smile on her face Wednesday.

Jamison was beaming after she signed a scholarship to play women’s basketball at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

“It feels like all the hard work I put in through high school and all the AAU programs has paid off,” she said. “I think it’s well-deserved.”

A 6-foot wing player who averaged 16.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this winter, Jamison chose Mount St. Mary’s over an offer from D-I Robert Morris as well as Division II and Division III schools.

Jamison picked Mount St. Mary’s over nearby Ferrum.

“[Ferrum was] the most consistent with their communication,” she said. “They talked to me all the way up until I made my decision.”

Mount St. Mary’s won the Northeast Conference regular-season and tournament titles, earning a No. 15 seed in the NCAA tournament where they lost 98-45 to Maryland.

Head coach Maria Marchesano left after her fourth season to take the job at Purdue Fort Wayne, and the school elevated assistant Antoine White to the No. 1 position.

The coaching change was cause for concern.

"I was a little devastated that she was leaving, but I know Coach White is going to do a good job,” Jamison said.

Jamison, who plays travel ball for Team Loaded, was a four-year starter at Franklin County who averaged 11.3 points for her career and would have been on track to top the 1,000-point mark had COVID-19 not shortened the 2020-21 season.

Jamison played her last two seasons with the Eagles for her uncle, Franklin County coach LeBryan Patterson.

“It was really a big test for me,” she said. “Me and him butted heads a lot. But he really pushed me to a level most coaches hadn’t before. With him being my uncle, he had the power to do that.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

