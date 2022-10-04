ACC to Hokies: No targeting on Gosnell hits

BLACKSBURG -- Virginia Tech wide receiver Stephen Gosnell is doubtful this week after taking two helmet-to-helmet hits on the same fourth-quarter catch in last weekend’s 41-10 loss at North Carolina.

Officials initially flagged the play for targeting but rescinded the call after a replay review.

Tech coach Brent Pry submitted that play to the ACC offices for further review. Tech received a response Tuesday morning, with the league agreeing with the replay officials that there was no targeting.

“A couple of the other penalties that were called they felt like shouldn’t have been called or should’ve been called and weren’t,” Pry said. “But that one they confirmed.”

Gosnell eventually was helped to his feet and came off the field with about 6 minutes remaining. He did not return to the game.

“That’s going to be touch-and-go,” Pry said. “Those head injuries, man, everybody’s going to err on the side of caution there, and rightfully so. I’d say that one’s a long shot.”

Tech wide receiver Jadan Blue said Gosnell stopped by the team meeting Monday on the way to treatment and seemed like his normal self.

"You can’t rush that stuff," Blue said. "It’s got to be take your time to get back, because at the end of the day, the things that aren’t seen -- that you can’t pinpoint an injury to by an MRI or something -- are the most scary.

"So Gos has just got to take his time to get back, and when he gets back, he’s going to be running on all cylinders."