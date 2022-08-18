Beefed-up Botetourt projects to have staying power

Never one to shy away from similes, Lord Botetourt football coach Jamie Harless provides a positive – if utterly unappetizing – report regarding his 2022 players during camp thus far.

“They’re hangin’ in there like a hair in a biscuit,” he said.

And they project to be good. Again.

The Cavaliers needed time to get going in 2021, shaking off a 1-3 start to finish 8-4 and advance to the Region 3D title game, where they lost to Abingdon 28-14. A deep run in the 2021 spring playoffs gave LB little time to develop its young players for the fall, and a tough early schedule exposed the team’s shortcomings.

Standout linemen Gunner Givens and Hunter Mclain headed to Virginia Tech on scholarship this fall, while speedy running back K.J. Bratton joined them in Blacksburg as a preferred walk-on. The Cavaliers also graduated wideout/safety Joey Isaacs, who had a knack for game-changing plays.

“It’ll be a new group of faces, without a doubt,” Harless said.

But there’s plenty to like about this bunch, starting with junior quarterback Jakari Nicely, who ran for 1,848 yards last season en route to second-team VSHL Class 3 all-state honors.

He didn’t skimp on the weight room – or the biscuits -- over the spring and summer, either.

“He’s about 25 pounds heavier,” Harless said of the 6-foot-1 Nicely. “He’s probably 205 to 210 [pounds], 208, somewhere around in there. He’s bigger, faster, stronger, smarter, better leadership skills – not that he had bad ones before. He’s shown all-around terrific improvement. That’s what a long offseason does, though.”

The Cavaliers once again will be big and formidable up front. Transfers Kendal Howard and Kesean Anderson add even more girth to a group of promising returners that includes the likes of DJ Toliver, Tucker Brookman, Andrew Gilbert, Dalton Oxley and Titus Hopkins.

Howard, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end and tight end, received an offer from Louisville in June. Harless expects Toliver, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior offensive tackle, to garner additional Division I overtures this fall after the Hokies offered him in April.

“I think once people see him on film, they’ll see he’s grown quite a bit,” Harless said. “D.J.’s put on about 25 pounds. I think he’s probably grown an inch, and damn, he can run.

“There’s a bunch of young guys. Probably four or five sophomores are going to start, but they were kids that didn’t play JV last year. They were kids that are pretty damn good.”

The Cavaliers expect to have a host of playmakers, several of whom starred for last season’s undefeated JV team. Juniors Sam Gruton, Cade Lang, Jahki Mayo and Zion Woody should all get chances to touch the ball, along with sophomores Tristan Overbay and Cody McConnaughey.

“A couple of them can really run,” Harless said. “They’re not world-class track athletes, but they’re guys that are going to be fast on the football field.”

Enough to keep this team hangin’ in there, against even the toughest competition.