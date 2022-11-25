Blue Demons rock Botetourt for Region 3D title

DALEVILLE — After the celebration, the ice water bath and the trophy presentation, Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens spoke for everybody on his sideline.

“This,” he said, “was 372 days in the working.”

Even longer than that, really.

Quarterback Tanner Evans ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Blue Demons avenged last year’s playoff loss to Lord Botetourt in emphatic fashion Friday, dominating on the road in a 34-7 victory in the Region 3D championship game.

Christiansburg (10-3), which won its fifth straight game, advances to next Saturday’s VSHL Class 3 semifinal in Lynchburg against either Liberty Christian Academy or Heritage.

The Blue Demons went 0-10 in Wilkens’ 2017 debut season but have risen steadily since. Friday was a culmination of that growth, as they outmuscled a Lord Botetourt (11-2) team that was making its sixth consecutive appearance in the region final.

“When I got the job here, it was an emphasis six years ago,” Wilkens said. “If we want to win, we have to go through them. It starts in that weight room right there, and our kids bought into that. It’s year-round. That’s a model that they developed and that we had to aspire to be. I’m just proud of our kids for doing that.”

Botetourt defeated Christiansburg 28-27 in a thrilling regional semifinal last season. The details were seared in the memories of the Blue Demons who returned.

“I remember everything,” Christiansburg receiver Jay-Ron Thompson said. “I remember the fumble we had on the right side of the field. I remember the kickoff recovery we had, the punt return that they had. I remember that whole game.

“I was waiting on this game since last year. I was a junior last year, and watching those seniors, it hurt.”

Many of those 2022 graduates made the trip to Daleville on Friday. They watched their alma mater control the game from the start.

On Christiansburg’s second offensive snap, running back Curtis Altizer ran straight up the middle and bowled over multiple defenders for a 16-yard gain, signaling the physicality to follow.

“He’s a hell of a runner, and when he lowers his shoulder, I don’t know anybody him that can tackle him,” Christiansburg center Ayden Conley said. “If he lowers his shoulder, you’d better go for his ankles.”

The 5-foot-11, 227-pound Altizer ran for 129 yards on only 11 carries, spearheading Christiansburg’s 308-yard rushing attack against a rugged Botetourt front. He opened the scoring with a 53-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

By halftime, the Blue Demons led 21-0.

“They did a great job; hat’s off to Christiansburg,” said Botetourt coach Jamie Harless, whose team had an 11-game winning streak snapped. “I did not feel good about the job of preparation. I don’t think I communicated to our guys very well what kind of team they had.”

Evans, who finished with 117 rushing yards, hit Thompson on a 3-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to create the final margin.

Christiansburg’s defense held Botetourt to 142 total yards and seven first downs. Standout Botetourt quarterback Jakari Nicely finished with just six yards on 20 carries.

“We knew Jakari is the main guy they go to,” said Altizer, who had a big fourth-down stop and an interception at linebacker in addition to his offensive contributions. “Stop him, we stop them.”

Nicely cut the deficit to 21-7 late in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run, but Evans quickly pressed the lead back to three scores with a 20-yard TD jaunt.

At that point, the trophy and the ice water bath were imminent.

“It’s hard to come from the bottom and work your way to the top,” Wilkens said. “It’s the toughest thing to do in sports, the psychological part of having to go through and beat a team that’s beaten you so many years. And our kids did that.”