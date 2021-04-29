Botetourt 'ate the weights,' became team of steel

DALEVILLE — A football state championship captured in May?
Technically, maybe. But not quite.
If they win it, they will have won this in July, when nobody even knew if there would be a football season. They will have won this in November, when they gathered around the bench press and implored the next kid to beat the 20 reps of 225 pounds from the kid before. They will have won it in January, with 7-on-7 games amid the icy winds.
The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers, led by the winningest senior class in school history (43-7), are one victory away from their first VHSL state title.
They did not get here by accident.
“These guys, they ate the weights,” said Botetourt coach Jamie Harless, whose team will face Lafayette in Saturday’s VHSL Class 3 final in Williamsburg. “This is the strongest team we’ve ever had. I’m going to guess off the top of my head there’s somewhere in the range of 15-20 kids that can bench press over 300 pounds on this team.”
Getting there was a process, of course. At LB, football players enter the weight room as soon as they finish their sixth grade year, and they stay there.
But it would have been easy for some of those strength gains to stagnate or atrophy when COVID-19 arrived. Teams didn’t find out until late July what the plan was for football in Virginia. Even then, there was no guarantee that anybody would actually play in the spring.
The Cavaliers stayed intrinsically motivated. They worked out in the weight room together four times a week, sometimes more, creating competitions that tested their limits.
“All the senior class are going to college, or most of us are,” said Bryson Oliver, a senior tight end and linebacker headed to Charleston Southern this fall. “I think knowing that we have another level to go to after this just made us work even if we weren’t going to play, because we’re going to have to do it anyway when we get to college.”
As virus restrictions have eased, the seniors have reprised some of their group traditions, such as having breakfast together at Cracker Barrel every Friday morning.
Meanwhile, as they built their muscles, they built confidence.
“I would 100 percent say we’re the strongest team in Virginia, without any hesitation,” said senior lineman Troy Everett, who has signed with Appalachian State. “Everybody on this team works hard in the weight room and they push themselves. It’s always a competition.”
The Cavaliers steamrolled their five regular-season opponents by a combined score of 280-38 before beating Christiansburg 55-0 in their first postseason game.
The past two playoff games have been more competitive — a 26-8 win over Abingdon, followed by a 24-22 edging of Liberty Christian Academy last week — but the Cavaliers have gotten into their desired position.
“Coach Harless has always told us that to get where you want to be, you’ve got to be willing to put in the work and stay committed until you get there,” senior quarterback/defensive back Sammy Peery said. “Our O-line and D-line really set the tone for us. I think if we win up front, we win the game.”
And they will have won it long ago, back before they knew they’d even have the opportunity — one that none of them is taking for granted.
“I can’t even express how grateful that I am — that this team is — for them giving us the chance to be able to play,” senior running back/linebacker Dylan Wade said. “We really didn’t think it was going to happen, and when we found out the news, it was like a gift from God. It really, really was. It was an amazing feeling.”