Cave Spring's Saunders makes D-1 hoops commitment

Dylan Saunders had found a Division I home for the next chapter of his decorated basketball career.

The 6-foot-8 Cave Spring center has made a verbal commitment to Fairleigh Dickinson University, Knights coach Jacob Gruse said.

Saunders, a rising senior who’s helped lead Cave Spring to a pair of state titles, chose the Hackensack, New Jersey school over offers from Campbell and American. Gruse said Saunders also garnered recent interest from Marshall and North Florida, among other schools.

“I think a lot of people were ready to pull and offer him, but he went to FDU for his official visit and I think he absolutely fell in love with it,” Gruse said. “Tobin Anderson, who’s the first-year coach there, did a great job recruiting Dylan. I don’t know that he missed a game of Dylan’s between the live AAU period and the live high school period. He’s as big of a fan of Dylan as I am, which is pretty hard, because I love the kid so much.”

Sanders led the Knights in field goal percentage (66%) and free throw percentage (86%) last season while averaging 13.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 assists.

He scored 11 second-half points in Cave Spring’s 76-75 victory over Petersburg in the VHSL Class 3 championship game in Richmond.

“He is definitely a clutch guy,” Gruse said. “We had four guys average double figures last year, and he was one of the four. I don’t think his numbers reflect what kind of a player he is, because of the way we play and how balanced we are. I think if he played on some other teams, just like any of our other guys, his stats would be elevated.”

Saunders, who made just one 3-pointer as a sophomore, expanded his range to the perimeter last season in preparation for a stretch-four role in college. He’s produced two games during the recruiting cycle – one in high school, the other in AAU – in which he drained nine 9-pointers.

“He’s probably got the best footwork of any kid I’ve ever coached in college or high school,” said Gruse, who was an assistant at Averett University and West Virginia Tech before taking the Cave Spring job in 2014. “He’s made some big strides in his overall game. He’s not a guy that comes down and just plods and puts his back to the basket. He’s really developed his overall game because at the next level, that’s what he’s going to be.”