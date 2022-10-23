 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs fall at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – D-Jay Jerome scored less than 3 minutes into the game, and Fayetteville rolled to a 5-1 victory over Roanoke on Saturday night at Crown Coliseum.

Taylor McCloy, Matt McNair, Bryan Moore and Drake Glover also scored for the Marksmen (1-1). Bill Vizzo netted for the Rail Yard Dawgs (1-1) midway through the second period on assists from Jarrad Vroman and CJ Stubbs.

The Dawgs travel to Macon for Friday and Saturday road games this week.

