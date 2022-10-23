Dawgs fall at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – D-Jay Jerome scored less than 3 minutes into the game, and Fayetteville rolled to a 5-1 victory over Roanoke on Saturday night at Crown Coliseum.
Taylor McCloy, Matt McNair, Bryan Moore and Drake Glover also scored for the Marksmen (1-1). Bill Vizzo netted for the Rail Yard Dawgs (1-1) midway through the second period on assists from Jarrad Vroman and CJ Stubbs.
The Dawgs travel to Macon for Friday and Saturday road games this week.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
