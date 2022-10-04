Decision time nearing on Hokies' freshmen

BLACKSBURG – With Virginia Tech about to play its sixth game of the season on Saturday at Pittsburgh, the coaching staff has decisions to make on several true freshman.

Some already have been made. The NCAA allows true freshman to play in up to four games and retain their eligibility through redshirting. Running back Bryce Duke, for example, has played in each of Tech’s five games, so he no longer has the opportunity to redshirt this season.

“Bryce Duke is a guy that is bringing value,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “He’s a guy in short-yardage, tight red zone, he’s a north-south guy that does a good job. He understands protections well, so he’s a guy that’s kind of in that [Jalan] Holston role a little bit, and he’s bringing value on [special] teams.

“Once we decide to play these guys, that responsibility on special teams is going to grow. A guy that’s only playing 10-12 plays a game potentially, let’s make sure he’s starting on two teams and getting experience and bringing value that way.”

Freshman defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos also has played in five games.

Freshman defensive backs Mansoor Delane and Cam Johnson were on the field at the same time at one point in last Saturday’s 41-10 loss to North Carolina. Pry has flexibility with them, as Delane has played in two games and Johnson only one.

Freshman tight end Dae’Quan Wright has shown flashes, making four catches in his debut against UNC. Others under Pry’s consideration are defensive linemen Braelin Moore (one game played) and Kyree Moyston (one) as well as offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin (none).

“We’re having a lot of conversations about these guys and trying to invest in them a little bit more and bring them along,” Pry said. “And then you get to game 3 or 4, and you’ve got to make a decision.”