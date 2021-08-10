 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FlyBoys walk off River Turtles for Appy League crown
0 comments

FlyBoys walk off River Turtles for Appy League crown

{{featured_button_text}}
05_20_RIVER_TURTLES-PrimaryLeagueLogo_OnLight (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Two outs away from winning the Appalachian League championship, the Pulaski River Turtles couldn’t close the deal on Monday night.

Chris Williams hit a two-run, walk-off double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Greeveville FlyBoys to a 9-8 victory over the River Turtles at Pioneer Park.

The FlyBoys (34-16-1) rallied from behind four times to secure the title in the Appy League’s inaugural season as a collegiate summer league.

Ross Lovich gave Pulaski (32-23) its final lead at 8-7 with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning. In the bottom half, Jac Croom led off with a four-pitch walk against Pulaski reliever Carter Lyles.

Tayler Aguilar singled one out later to put runners on the corners for Williams, who delivered the decisive hit to right field.

Irvin Escobar went 3 for 3 with a pair of walks for the River Turtles, who also got multiple hits from Lovich, Cameron Leary, Garrett Rice and John Bay. Bay and Leary each homered for the visitors, who outhit Greeneville 13-12.

Pulaski held leads of 2-0, 6-4, 7-6 and 8-7 against the resilient FlyBoys, who got multiple RBIs from Williams (three), Croom (two) and Lee (two).

Pulaski finished the season as the Appy League attendance leader with an average draw of 2,389, followed by Johnson City (2,277). Princeton was the lowest-drawing team at 687 fans per game.

The River Turtles also finished as the league leaders in homers (56) and doubles (130). Bay, who's set to begin his career at Oklahoma State next spring, shared the circuit’s home run title with Dylan Rogers of Princeton. Both had 10 apiece.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Should Luka Doncic be the MVP favorite next season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert