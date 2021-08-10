FlyBoys walk off River Turtles for Appy League crown

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Two outs away from winning the Appalachian League championship, the Pulaski River Turtles couldn’t close the deal on Monday night.

Chris Williams hit a two-run, walk-off double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Greeveville FlyBoys to a 9-8 victory over the River Turtles at Pioneer Park.

The FlyBoys (34-16-1) rallied from behind four times to secure the title in the Appy League’s inaugural season as a collegiate summer league.

Ross Lovich gave Pulaski (32-23) its final lead at 8-7 with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning. In the bottom half, Jac Croom led off with a four-pitch walk against Pulaski reliever Carter Lyles.

Tayler Aguilar singled one out later to put runners on the corners for Williams, who delivered the decisive hit to right field.

Irvin Escobar went 3 for 3 with a pair of walks for the River Turtles, who also got multiple hits from Lovich, Cameron Leary, Garrett Rice and John Bay. Bay and Leary each homered for the visitors, who outhit Greeneville 13-12.

Pulaski held leads of 2-0, 6-4, 7-6 and 8-7 against the resilient FlyBoys, who got multiple RBIs from Williams (three), Croom (two) and Lee (two).