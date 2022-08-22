Football preview: William Byrd Terriers find strength in numbers

A winless football season can deflate a program or motivate it.

Judging by the participation at William Byrd this August, the Terriers experienced the latter.

Coach Brad Lutz had 68 players show up for practice this August, all of them eager to show improvement from last season’s 0-9 campaign.

“We live in a world that is judged off wins and losses, but the people in the trenches and the people that understand sports know that growth looks different for different teams,” Lutz said. “We grew last year. We got a lot of young guys on the field. I felt like we put a respectable football team on the field every night. We’re just fortunate to have a lot of them back, a year stronger and with a year more experience.”

The Terriers lost only four seniors from last year’s squad, which featured 10 sophomore starters and two freshman starters. The closest that team came to victory was a pair of five-point losses to Liberty and Staunton River. In their 26-12 defeat at Lord Botetourt, the Terriers trailed by only six points late in the fourth quarter.

“Experience is a word we’ve been able to talk about a little bit this year,” Lutz said. “We’ve got another small senior class, but we’re excited where we’re at right now. We’re light years ahead of where we were last year, but we’ve still got a ton of work to do.”

In Byrd’s final scrimmage last weekend against Rockbridge County, incumbent quarterback Israel Hairston split reps equally under center with fellow junior Lane Shoemaker.

“I think Israel is more of a pure dual-threat quarterback, and I think Lane throws as good a ball as anybody in Roanoke,” Lutz said. “Both of them have the confidence from our locker room. Everyone really feels good about either of those guys being in.”

Byrd’s defense will be led by captain Dustin Richards, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound senior who has moved from linebacker to defensive end. Ball-hawking safety Brayden Andrews returns to lead the secondary.

Richards’ older brother, Hunter, plays offensive line at Emory & Henry. Lutz believes the younger Richards also has a college future, even if his camp exposure was limited this summer as he rehabbed an injury.

“He is kind of our rock,” Lutz said of Richards, a four-year starter. “He is first to practice, last to go, helps clean up the locker room, teaches the young players on our team the standard with which we want to do things. He leads by example.”

Byrd’s nondistrict slate includes games against Liberty, Hidden Valley, Christiansburg, Bassett and Cave Spring.

Challenges, all, but one look around the bustling practice field in Vinton reminds Lutz that there are plenty of players ready to take them on.

“I think that proves that, number one, they still love football, and number two, they still believe in the direction we’re going,” Lutz said of the participation level. “I think the Xs and Os are really kind of overrated when it comes to sports.

“I feel like if you can get a young man to believe in himself and believe in who he is and work hard, you’ve always got a shot. I feel like we’ve got a lot of kids that feel that way.”