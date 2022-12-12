Former 4-star QB transferring to Hokies

Virginia Tech added two key pieces to its struggling offense on Monday, as Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones and Old Dominion wide receiver Ali Jennings III announced on social media their intentions to transfer to Blacksburg.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Drones redshirted his first year in 2021. This past season, he played in five games as a backup to Blake Shapen, completing 14 of 23 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Drones was a four-star recruit coming out of Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. That site praised his arm strength and scrambling ability, projecting him to have “multi-year starter potential and an NFL Draft ceiling.”

Tech Brent Pry said after the season that he wanted to add competition to every room, including quarterback. Incumbent Grant Wells started every game for the 3-8 Hokies, completing 196 of 332 passes for 2,171 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions while running for 212 yards and six scores.

“If you’re afraid of competition, you’re at the wrong place,” Pry said then. “Each and every offseason, these jobs are opened up. I don’t want anyone to feel like they’ve got a position just because they had it last year. And that’s including quarterback.

“I think Grant, like all of us, knows he can be better and needs to be better. It’s up to us to help him grow and develop and be the quarterback he can be. It hasn’t changed, he’s very accurate, he’s proven he can run the ball. We’ve got to clean some of the other stuff up. Just kind of an uneven performance, really.”

Jennings, a product of Highland Springs High School in Richmond, amassed 2,025 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns over the past two seasons with the Monarchs. He was a first team All-Sun Belt selection in 2022 after leading ODU with 54 catches for 959 yards and nine touchdowns.

Tech lost its top receiver earlier this month when Kaleb Smith entered the transfer portal. Smith made 37 catches for 674 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

The Hokies finished 120th nationally in total offense, 115th in passing offense, 102nd in rushing offense and 118th in scoring offense this past season.