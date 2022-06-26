FredNats rally past Sox

Viandel Pena hit a tie-breaking two-run triple in the top of the eighth inning, and Fredericksburg defeated Salem 7-6 on Sunday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Phillip Sikes went 3 for 4 with a homer, two doubles and four RBIs for the Sox (36-33), who led 4-0 heading into the third inning. Brainer Bonaci and Yorberto Mejicano added two hits apiece for Salem.

The Sox have Monday off before opening a six-game series at Lynchburg on Tuesday.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Red Sox 8, FredNats 3

Jose Garcia hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to cap a five-RBI night, and Salem defeated Fredericksburg on Saturday.

Eduardo Lopez went 4 for 4 for the Sox, while Marcelo Mayer homered as part of a 3-for-4 performance.

River Turtles 7, Whistlepigs 4

Ryan Johnson hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning to lead Pulaski over Princeton at Calfee Park.

Ryland Zaborowski went 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs and two RBI for the River Turtles (11-11).