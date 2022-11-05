GameDay matchup: Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

Hokies Gameday - Week 9

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Where: Lane Stadium (66,233)

When: 12:30 p.m.

TV: MASN

Records: Georgia Tech 3-5, 2-3 ACC; Virginia Tech 2-6, 1-4

Last game: Georgia Tech 41-16 loss to Florida; Virginia Tech 22-21 loss to N.C. State

Series: 9-9-1

Last meeting: Virginia Tech 26-17 (10/30/21)

Line: Virginia Tech -2.5

Keep an eye on Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith

In a game that could turn on a single big play, Smith is the Hokies’ best hope. The fifth-year senior ranks third in the ACC and 32nd nationally with 18.4 yards per reception. He’s been responsible for six of the 10 longest plays by Virginia Tech’s offense this season, including an 85-yard touchdown catch and a 50-yard grab last week against N.C. State. “What you’re seeing is what we’ve been seeing since the spring,” teammate Stephen Gosnell said. “We all know what he’s capable of. He’s probably the best deep ball receiver I’ve ever been around, so seeing his success come to fruition has really been exciting.”

Who has the edge?

(Virginia Tech) OFFENSE: Yep, for the first time since they played Wofford on Sept. 17, the Hokies have the edge here. It’s not a big edge, mind you. But as bad as Virginia Tech has been offensively this season – 116th in total yards, 116th in scoring – the Yellow Jackets have been even worse (119th and 127th, respectively). The third quarter against N.C. State gave the Hokies a blueprint of what their offense can look like at its best. Georgia Tech was without injured starting quarterback Jeff Sims in last week’s loss to Florida State. His return to practice this week gave the Yellow Jackets a boost, but they haven’t been great with him at the controls, either.

(Virginia Tech) DEFENSE: Despite their struggles in the fourth quarter against N.C. State, the Hokies only allowed 356 total yards. That helped them improve their national defensive ranking (to 47th) for the first time in weeks. Virginia Tech stands 60th in scoring defense, while Georgia Tech is 81st (and 108th in total defense). The one area where the Yellow Jackets defense has a decided advantage is on takeaways. They’ve intercepted nine passes and recovered nine fumbles. The Hokies have just two interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

(Georgia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Virginia Tech’s special teams are a mess. Muffed kickoff returns, nonexistent punt returns and penalties have plagued the units, and even punter Peter Moore hasn’t been his usual reliable self lately. A rare bright spot has been William Ross, who is a solid 8 for 9 on field goal attempts. Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan ranks third in the ACC with an average of 43.5 yards per boot. Gavin Stewart is 9 for 9 on field goal attempts for the Yellow Jackets. Their punt-return game has been solid, too, with Nate McCollum averaging 12.8 yards with a long of 29.

(Georgia Tech) INTANGIBLES: The Hokies are at home, but is that necessarily a good thing? It’s easy to envision a scenario where Virginia Tech struggles offensively and frustration builds in the crowd, which would only enhance the pressure on the hosts. The Yellow Jackets can treat this like the Hokies treated last week’s road trip, with any pressure being solely internal.

McFarling’s prediction: Virginia Tech 24, Georgia Tech 17

I entered this analysis fully expecting to pick the visitors, but let’s be clear: Georgia Tech is not very good. The Yellow Jackets have been outgained in all but two of their games, and their infrequent successes have been aided by turnovers, which are hard to replicate. Virginia Tech’s five-game losing streak ends here.