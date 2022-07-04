 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Green leads Pulaski past Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. – Leadoff man Rodney Green Jr. went 3 for 4 with a homer, a walk and two RBIs to lead the Pulaski River Turtles to a 7-3 Appalachian League victory over Princeton on Monday at Hunnicutt Field.

Drew Blake and Kobe Head combined for five innings of scoreless relief for Pulaski (14-16).

