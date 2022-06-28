 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

High school notebook: Underwood takes charge of Blue Demon girls

New Christiansburg girls basketball coach Jacob Underwood, 24, got his start coaching middle school and AAU teams. Pictured is Underwood working with an AAU squad of area sixth graders called Xtreme.

 Submitted photo/Courtesy of Christina Griffith

Diving for loose balls, smacking the court on defense, making the hustle plays that pump up the home crowd – that was Jacob Underwood’s playing style at Rural Retreat High School.

He hopes he can spur Christiansburg’s girls basketball team to do the same.

Underwood, 24, was hired this month as the new Blue Demons coach. He replaces Lamont Calloway, who compiled a 7-22 record over two seasons, including a 6-16 mark in 2021-22.

Underwood spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Christiansburg under former boys coach Mike Hunter, who resigned in May after six years at the helm and 22 years of coaching in Montgomery County.

“This is my biggest dream,” Underwood said. “I’ve always wanted to be a head coach. I talked with Coach Hunter a lot being on his staff, and he told me that he wanted me to stay around for about two years, and then he’d help me get a head coaching job.

“It’s tougher to get that opportunity whenever you’re a young head coach, but Christiansburg’s really good and they’ve given me a lot of support. It’s just a dream come true for me.”

Underwood played point guard and shooting guard while serving as a two-year captain at Rural Retreat. After graduation in 2016, he began coaching middle school and AAU basketball while attending Bluefield College (now Bluefield University).

He coached both boys and girls in travel ball, ranging in age from fourth graders to teens.

The Blue Demons girls practiced right after the boys left the floor, so Underwood familiarized himself with their personnel over the past two seasons.

“That was one of the things that was enticing for the job: They’re a very young team but very talented,” said Underwood, who plans to serve as a teaching aide while working toward his teaching certificate. “The backcourt will probably be two sophomores, and then we have some juniors who will be really good. We only lost one senior off that team last year, so there’s a lot of continuity coming back.”

Underwood said that if teams truly do take on the characteristics of their coach, the Blue Demons be the first ones diving on the floor next season.

“In basketball, you miss good shots sometimes, but the one thing that will always stay with us is our effort and our defensive ability,” he said. “If I can get that into their minds, then we’ll be in every single game.”

Staying home

Christiansburg wrestler Parker Ferrell announced a commitment to Virginia Tech on his Instagram page this week.

Rated as a four-star recruit by trackwrestling.com, Ferrell won the VSHL Class 3 state title at 220 pounds as a sophomore this past season. He posted a record of 35-4.

D-1 commit

Right-handed pitcher Eli Bowery, a 2022 Salem graduate, announced that he will continue his baseball career at Presbyterian College.

The South Carolina program won the 2021 Big South tournament and received the conference’s automatic NCAA bid. Presbyterian finished 22-32 this past spring.

Bowery played travel baseball for the Tri-State Arsenal.

