Hokies breeze with a little bit of Soule

BLACKSBURG — In college basketball, the “hype” player often is the last one on the bench, that one waving towels and choreographing all the handshakes during pregame introductions.

Taylor Soule is that player for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team. One difference, though: She doesn’t belong on the bench.

The latest of Tech’s galaxy of stars to sparkle, Soule scored a season-high 21 points to lead the seventh-ranked Hokies to an 86-48 rout of UNC Asheville on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum.

“Our kids are introverts,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “I won’t call them boring, but they’re just introverts. They’re low-key, and they do what they’re supposed to do. Taylor Soule comes in and she livens the place up a little bit. She livens the bus up a little bit.

“She’s got a dual role: Be a great player and be a hype person. You can just feel the electricity in the arena when she gets a steal or she does something and you hear the crowd go, “Ooh!’”

Soule had a 33-point game during her four-year career at Boston College before transferring to Tech. This was her finest scoring performance yet for the Hokies (10-0), as she finished 7-for-10 from the field while also contributing five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

“I’ve tried to become a more well-rounded player,” said Soule, a 5-foot-11 forward. “Now people can see me taking 3s and being confident in that. I think that’s really where my game has grown.

“I came here knowing I wanted to play at the next level, so playing under a coach like Coach Brooks is a good opportunity for me to better my game.”

All-American Elizabeth Kitley posted her ACC-leading eighth double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as Tech breezed in its penultimate nonconference game. The Hokies won’t play again until hosting No. 5 Notre Dame next Sunday.

“It’ll be nice to have a bit of a break before such a big game, because we’ll be able to prepare so much for Notre Dame,” Kitley said. “I think from now on, we’re just going to be really focused on that until Sunday.”

Soule has been focused on blending in on a team loaded with talent. She’s started every game this season, providing energy, pace and creativity to the lineup.

“Coming to Virginia Tech, it was definitely different,” Soule said. “Because although it’s my fifth year playing in the ACC, you’ve got to kind of figure out what your role is and not step on anybody’s toes. When you’re playing alongside a lot of really great basketball players, it might take a little time.

“They just give me confidence to play my game and be confident in that role.”

Brooks, a diehard fan of the Dallas Cowboys, used a football analogy to describe what that role is.

“Taylor Soule, to me, is like a Micah Parsons,” said Brooks, referring to the All-Pro outside linebacker. “They don’t know where to put him because he’s so dynamic. They just let him go. He probably doesn’t fit exactly their scheme or what they want to do, but he’s so dynamic, they’ve got to let him play and just make instinctive decisions.

“That’s what we do with Taylor Soule. We tell her to be disciplined, disciplined, but then we also give her the reins to go ahead and just go and shoot the gap, get a defensive steal.”

The Hokies held UNCA (4-4) to 33.9% shooting, breaking open the game with a 30-11 spurt to close the first half. Point guard Georgia Amoore finished with 10 points and 10 assists, while Cayla King (12 points), Kayana Traylor (10) and D’asia Gregg (10) all scored in double figures.

The Hokies now brace for their first ranked opponent of the season.

“We definitely have some big-girl basketball coming up,” Soule said. “I’m excited to see how we stack up.”