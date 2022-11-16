Hokies' Delane living up to his name

BLACKSBURG – Mansoor Delaney likes his first name. It has a cool meaning in Arabic: “He who is victorious.” Sure, people mispronounce it all the time (it’s MON-soor, not MAN), but he forgives them because he knows it’s uncommon.

“When you type it in to look it up, not too many Mansoors are popping up,” Delane said. “So I feel like it’s kind of special.”

So is he. Since making his collegiate debut in Week 5 – and particularly since cracking the Virginia Tech starting lineup at in Week 8 – Delane has been a source of hope on a team in desperate need of it.

The freshman cornerback has the third-best overall defensive grade on the Hokies according to Pro Football Focus, which lauds his tackling as the best on the squad. He’s a sticky cover man who plays with no fear -- a long, lean defensive back with both physicality and finesse.

“That’s rare for a freshman, now, to make an impact like that,” Tech linebacker Alan Tisdale said this week. “That boy is going to be a dawg. Next season, I think he’s just going to blow up the world.”

Why wait? Delane is slated to make his fourth straight start when the Hokies face Liberty on Saturday. The jitters he felt the first time he took the field this season – against North Carolina on Oct. 1 – are long gone now.

The nerves didn’t even last three snaps in that game. The Tar Heels ran the ball to his side on each of the first two plays he was in, and Delane made both tackles.

“It was an awakening,” he said.

And the fulfillment of a calling. Delane has been playing football as long as he can remember – “fresh out the womb,” he says – and loved the game immediately. The Maryland native was a quarterback, middle linebacker and safety before landing at his current position.

Delane also was a youth wrestler. His peewee football teams annually went so deep into the postseason that he couldn’t play AAU basketball, so he signed up for that alternate sport. The need make weight eventually conflicted with his desire to pack on pounds for football, but he thrived on the mat until high school.

“Wrestling I feel like helped a lot in football, from a mentality standpoint,” Delane said. “It’s one-on-one in the ring, and you’ve got to develop some level of manhood right there.”

Teammates saw the competitiveness in him right away. Veteran Tech receiver Kaleb Smith remembers Delane jumping into one-on-one drills against him immediately and insisting that he get a chance to test himself against the best.

“He’s a student of the game,” Smith said. “He’ll ask me to go do a rep with him, stay after practice and do some releases. I beat him sometimes and sometimes he might get me, and he’ll come right back to me like, ‘When you did that, what did I show you that made you do that?’ He’s a student of the game all around.”

The season has presented its challenges, too. Delane played every defensive snap in the loss to N.C. State – something head coach Brent Pry said he’d never had a freshman do before in his entire career – and the Wolfpack completed several key passes against him late in their comeback.

“They’re on scholarship too,” Delane said. “Plays are going to happen. Credit to those guys. It was a long game, but at the end of the day, no excuses. Should have been better coverage.”

Delane bounced back the following week with six tackles and a pass breakup against Georgia Tech. Last week against Duke, he notched his first interception.

“He’s a natural,” Tech cornerbacks coach Derek Jones said. “He has really good coverage ability, and he’s a very aggressive kid. And the thing I’ll say, he’s a good football player. Anytime you’ve got a good football player, you know if you put a kid in those situations, he’s going to show up.”

So far, he has. And for a program in transition, he’s an important building block. Delane views the opportunity he’s been given this season much the way he views his first name: It’s rare, and he likes it.

“It’s a blessing,” he said.