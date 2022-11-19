Hokies edge Liberty, snap 7-game losing streak

LYNCHBURG — As he walked into the postgame interview room at Williams Stadium on Saturday, Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry needed just two words to sum up the collective thoughts of his players and beleaguered fan base.

“Finally, right?” he said.

Finally. After two straight months of losing football — some of it competitive, some not — the Hokies tasted victory at last, holding on for a 23-22 victory over heavily favored Liberty.

Jalen Holston ran for a career-high 99 yards and three touchdowns to help the Hokies (3-8) break a seven-game losing streak. A defense that’s allowed several late leads disappear this season forced a key turnover to secure Tech’s first win since defeating Wofford on Sept. 17.

“It feels great just to walk in that locker room and see those guys celebrate,” said Holston, a sixth-year senior. “You miss moments like that, and you realize you’re not always going to get moments like that. Cherish them. It feels great.”

Jaylen Griffin recovered a fumble forced by TyJuan Garbutt to snuff out Liberty’s final possession with 2:49 remaining. Tech picked up one first down, wisely resisted Liberty’s invitation to score, then went into victory formation to kill the rest of the clock.

Holston, Griffin and Garbutt are all veteran players who’ve tried to keep the team motivated throughout its longest losing streak since 1951.

“We’ve been scratching, clawing just to finish games, just to get wins,” said Garbutt, who had two of Tech’s five sacks and three tackles for loss. “We’ve let at least four or five that we know we’ve had the lead going into that final quarter slip through our hands. It felt good to finish.”

Holston gave the Hokies a 23-22 lead with 7:46 remaining when he rushed for his third touchdown. The two-point conversion pass from Grant Wells to Kaleb Smith initially was ruled successful, but it was overturned upon review.

That gave Tech precious little margin for error. Blown leads against Georgia Tech and N.C. State — which both ended in one-point defeats — easily could have crept back into their psyche.

“I can speak for the team in saying we’ve been here too many times,” freshman linebacker Keli Lawson said. “We’ve got to close this out. We’ve got to finish, to show people that we’re the team that we are, that we’re capable of, we’ve got to close out four quarters.”

They did. Tech made a stop on fourth-and-12 to end Liberty’s penultimate possession, then got the Garbutt sack just two plays after the Hokies had to punt the ball away.

“We talk about those lessons each and every week and how valuable they are,” said Pry, whose first road victory came as a 10-point underdog. “If we didn't really internalize them and make something of them, we wouldn't improve.

"Those are the foundations of this program — the lessons we're learning, the adversity, learning how to win, playing complementary ball, brotherhood, discipline — all those things. We're making progress. We're certainly not where we need to be, but we're moving the needle in the right direction."

An eventful first half closed with the score tied 17-17. The Flames scored the final 10 points before intermission, including a 97-yard kickoff return by Shedro Louis.

Liberty built a 22-17 lead with a safety and a field goal in the third quarter, setting up the dramatic finish.

"I'm just very proud of how everybody stayed the course,” Pry said. “I'm just so happy that these guys — the staff and the players — get to go and enjoy Saturday evening and take some pats on the back and smile. They've worked so hard for so long.

“I'm just really, really happy for them."