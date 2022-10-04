Hokies look to detonate the offense

BLACKSBURG – Whether it’s been slashing penalties or improving in the running game, Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry has given his team a clear focal point every week this season.

Say hello to “Explosive Plays Week.”

The Hokies aren’t calling it that, exactly, but that’s their mandate as they prepare to travel to Pittsburgh as 14.5-point underdogs: Find a way to get more chunk yardage on offense.

Through five games, Tech has picked up 10 yards or more on an offensive play just 56 times. That ranks 107th nationally, down among the Connecticuts and Hawaiis of the college football world.

The Hokies have gained 20 yards or more just 16 times, which ranks 111th.

“We’re certainly talking about it,” Pry said. “When we put an emphasis on something throughout the week, in my opinion, we’ve trended that way and we’ve gotten better in that area.”

How do they do that with explosive plays? Pry points first to fundamentals: an extra block on the perimeter during a rushing attempt, or a receiver running a crisper route to get open. But they’re also looking for schematic edges that can spring a few long ones.

When naming Grant Wells the starting quarterback this August, the coaches hailed his arm strength and ability to stretch the field. They set a goal of taking one or two deep shots per quarter to take advantage of that.

They’ve fallen short of those aspirations so far.

“I’d like to take a few more,” Pry said. “We underthrew one just a little bit to Kaleb [Smith] on Saturday that had a chance to be a big play in the game, a momentum-shifter. I know as a defensive play-caller, it’s scary.”

Tech wide receiver Jadan Blue said he felt like “a kid in a candy store” when he watched how much man coverage Pitt plays on the perimeter. That will put the onus on Tech’s receivers to make one-on-one plays.

“I know what I’m capable of against a team like that,” said Blue, who had a 1,000-yard receiving season at Temple in 2019. “I’ve done it for a few years now. I’m excited.”

All five Pitt opponents have completed at least one pass of 30 yards or longer. Tennessee registered a 61-yard passing play on its way to 325 aerial yards against the Panthers on Sept. 10.

“The biggest thing that I saw from them is they threw the ball up,” Blue said. “The receivers came down with it sometimes and sometimes they didn’t, but at the end of the day, the opportunity was there for them to make that play.”

Pry, too, believes in the benefits of taking deep chances – even if the receivers don’t get a ton of separation.

“You throw the ball downfield and a lot of times something good can happen,” Pry said. “It’s worth the opportunity, it’s worth the risk of potentially being second-and-10 or third-and-5. So that’s something we’ve talked about.”