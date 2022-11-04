Hokies pin hopes to a different kind of streak

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech are both longshots to make a bowl game this season, but perhaps Saturday’s matinee at Lane Stadium can serve as a stand-in.

Call it the Desperation Bowl, presented by DreamWorks.

The Hokies (2-6, 1-4 ACC) aren’t capitulating in their quest for bowl eligibility. Their struggles to date have removed all ambiguity in that pursuit: They must win the rest of their games now.

“Let’s reboot this thing,” coach Brent Pry said. “Let’s go 4-0, one game at a time.”

When this season’s schedule came out, the final third looked like fertile ground for potential victories. Home against Georgia Tech, away to Duke and Liberty, then home against Virginia seemed like a promising opportunity for the Hokies to be favored in every game.

Less so now. While Duke (5-3, 2-2) and Liberty (7-1, ranked 23rd nationally) have put together fine seasons to this point, Virginia Tech is riding a five-game losing streak and struggling to find any offensive consistency.

“It’s definitely rough,” Tech offensive lineman Jesse Hanson said. “Nobody’s enjoying losing, obviously, and it’s definitely new for everyone here. I think the one good thing is that the staff is really good at keeping us concentrated on our growth and what we can do well and what we’re going to do next week.”

The Hokies have gotten demonstrably closer to victory lately. After falling to West Virginia, North Carolina and Pittsburgh by an average margin of 23 points, they lost 20-14 to Miami and 22-21 at N.C. State.

“That’s one of our biggest frustrations as a team: It just seems so close,” Hanson said. “In everything. We’re getting so much better every week, and we can see these massive improvements as a unit.”

The staff and players have maintained an upbeat attitude publicly – something they say has been a constant behind the scenes, too.

“It’s just going to take one game to get this going all together,” receiver Stephen Gosnell said. “Obviously we can accomplish what we want to, making a bowl game still. I think the team’s stood together. Nobody’s lost hope. Nobody’s lost faith. Everybody still wants to play. Everybody still wants to practice hard. So it’s a good sign, definitely.”

Still, the weight of the streak is powerful. Pry mentioned after last week’s loss that the Hokies need to learn how to win.

Even the veterans on the team are struggling with how to overcome it psychologically.

“It’s like track that’s on replay, and it’s something that we’ve got to push through,” receiver Kaleb Smith said. “We’ve got to find a way to get that win under our belt again and build life into this team.”

The Hokies opened as a 3.5-point favorite over the Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-3), but that got bet down to 2.5 points by midweek. Skepticism shown by gamblers mirrors that of much of the fan base, which hasn’t witnessed a losing streak this long since 1992.

The Hokies, though, believe a winning streak is just as possible.

“Definitely,” senior tight end Drake De Iuliis said. “Obviously it’s 1-0, one game before the other, but I think you put them all together, it’s going to be special.

“I think it’s going to be a domino effect, to be honest with you. I thought that last week was going to be that game. Didn’t go our way, but there’s still so much opportunity for the same thing to happen.”