Hokies turn attention to takeaways

BLACKSBURG – The coach performing a simulated snap, the eager pass blocker, the stationary quarterback – they all were extras in the play being performed on the Virginia Tech practice field Monday night.

The stars of this show were the defensive linemen. They were tasked with firing off the ball, beating the blocker and getting to the quarterback.

Not to tackle him, though.

To rob him of possession.

“Get the ball!” came the coach’s order, as the players swiped, punched and pawed. “The ball!”

Such drills are common at every college in the country, but they’ve taken on extra importance in Blacksburg this week.

The Hokies need more takeaways. Desperately.

Through seven games, Tech has forced just five turnovers. The Hokies have recovered only three opponents’ fumbles and rank last in the ACC with two interceptions.

“That’s been something big that the coaches have been stressing,” Tech safety Chamarri Conner said. “We have to take the ball away, have to get our hands on more balls. Only five is not enough.”

The Hokies head to N.C. State on Thursday night as 13.5-point underdogs, and the path to an upset is far from clear. But the coaches and players did see one potential avenue while they watched games during their open week.

Duke, a 10-point underdog, scored a 45-21 upset at Miami last Saturday with the help of eight takeaways.

“Some of that’s Miami, and some of it’s Duke,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “But like we talked about coming out of the Miami game: We have to contest more catches. We have to become the wideout and challenge for the ball and go after it more often than we are.

“We’ve got to react and drive on the ball better, and then we’ve got to take shots with punches and strips when we have opportunities to. So that was a big emphasis with the extra time we had here.”

In their 20-14 home loss to Miami two weeks ago, the Hokies had an average starting field position of their own 19-yard line. A repeat of that would spell certain doom against the Wolfpack, which boasts the second-stingiest defense in the ACC.

Tech has put the microscope on its punt-return game, trying to find the right mix of personnel to get more “hidden” yardage there. But the fastest way to flip the field is to grab possession before the punter gets summoned from the sidelines.

“One or two takeaways is huge in the game to me,” Pry said. “We’ve got to be more aggressive. That’s a mindset, and that starts with us as coaches. That’s got to be infectious down through the team. Those defensive players have to be mindful and be thinking that way, each and every snap. The ball’s the program. Let’s go get it.”

So they’ve practiced it not only with the defensive linemen, but also with the linebackers and defensive backs. Tip drills, interception drills and fumble-recovery drills have taken on enhanced gravity.

If it seems like there’s been a different point of emphasis with this team every week, that’s because there has been. Still, the Hokies haven’t ignored the other shortcomings that have led to their 2-5 record.

“We’re going to put one together at some point, and it has to be now,” right guard Kaden Moore said. “That’s really been the focus: Just put one together.”

That becomes much easier if takeaways start to come. To that end, they’ll try to take those scenes from Monday night and turn them into Thursday game-changers.

“Just being more ball-aware, you know?” defensive tackle Norell Pollard said. “Attacking the ball, not necessarily the man. First man gets to the tackle, the second man gets to the ball.

“Everybody getting around the ball. You never know when the ball’s going to come out. You never know when there’s going to be a tip, you can get an interception. So just being more ball-aware.”