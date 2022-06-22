In the region: Auburn's Fleet, Smoot take top Class 1 softball honors

Auburn pitcher Kirsten Fleet was named the VHSL Class 1 softball player of the year, the league announced Wednesday, while Auburn coach Tim Smoot nabbed coach of the year honors.

A James Madison recruit, Fleet finished 14-1 with a 0.42 ERA and 203 strikeouts, tossing a perfect game against Buffalo Gap in the state semifinals and a no-hitter against Riverheads in the title game.

Smoot guided the Eagles to a 22-5 record and a third straight state championship.

Joining Fleet on the Class 1 all-state first team were Hannah Shepherd (Auburn), Chloe Campbell (Fort Chiswell), Emma Greenhalgh (Auburn), Ty Wolfe (Fort Chiswell) and Audrey Underwood (Auburn).

Second-teamers included Kayla Bartley (Covington) and Payton Emore (Parry McClure).

VHSL Class 1 baseball

Grayson County senior Andrew Shaffner was named the player of the year.

An N.C. State recruit, Shaffner hit .545 with 11 homers, 39 RBI and 51 runs while also going 6-0 with a 0.16 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 45 innings on the mound.

Other Timesland athletes on the first team included Tyler Sparrer (Auburn), Daniel Hutton (Chilhowie), Ian Ashworth (Galax), and Caleb Cheeks (Grayson County).

Second-teamers included Aiden McGlothlin (Narrows), Jared Lavergne (Auburn), Kenny Wade (Auburn) and Carson Crigger (Narrows).

VHSL Class 3 girls soccer

Hidden Valley’s Paige Sanchez and Mary Haynes were named to the first team along with midfielder Emma Jones of Northside and defender Ava Brumfield of Lord Botetourt.

Timesland athletes on the second team included Morgan Smith (Magna Vista), Emma Rice (Lord Botetourt) and Maebel Blandford (Hidden Valley).

VHSL Class 3 boys soccer

Blake Bowles (Cave Spring), Seth Poulsen (Cave Spring), Jaden Iademarco (Cave Spring) and Kendell Britt (Christiansburg) made the first team.

Second-teamers included Landon Niday (William Byrd), Zach Ruhlman (Lord Botetourt), Seth Fleshman (Cave Spring) and Aiden Likens (Cave Spring).

VHSL Class 3 softball

Pitcher Rhyann Jones (Lord Botetourt), first baseman Lauren Alley (Carroll County) and designated player/flex Kadyn Camper (Christiansburg) made the first team.

Second-teamers included pitcher Kylie Cundiff (Cave Spring), second baseman Ella Bishop (Cave Spring), outfielder Baylee Reasor (Christiansburg) and outfielder Maddy Tuck (William Byrd).

Elsewhere

• Patrick Henry midfielder Walker Wilkinson was named second-team all-state in VHSL Class 5 boys lacrosse.

• James River shortstop Heath Andrews and Marion’s Bradley Thomas (at-large pick) earned second-team all-state plaudits in VHSL Class 2 baseball.