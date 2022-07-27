 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local baseball: Bonaci's 2 HRs, 7 RBIs power Salem

FREDERICKSBURG — Brainer Bonaci went 3 for 4 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs to lead Salem to a 9-3 victory over Fredericksburg on Wednesday in the completion of a game that was suspended by rain on Tuesday night.

Bonaci clubbed two-run shots in the first and ninth innings for the Sox (48-43), who also got multi-hit performances from Eddinson Paulino, Marcelo Mayer and Jose Garcia.

Osvaldo De La Rosa (6-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief.

Appy Lg. All-Star Game: East 6, West 5

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Pulaski River Turtles slugger Ryland Zaborowski went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored to help the East squad to victory in Tuesday’s Appalachian League All-Star Game at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

Danville’s RJ Johnson won the game with a walk-off infield single in the bottom of the ninth.

