Local baseball: Ex-Cav Fuhrman shines in Turtles debut

Recent Lord Botetourt graduate Connon Fuhrman singled, walked twice and scored two runs in his Appalachian League debut, and Pulaski defeated Bristol 12-6 on Saturday night at Calfee Park.

Fuhrman, a South Carolina signee, batted ninth and served as the DH after opening the summer in the Appalachian League's reserve player pool.

T.J. Fondtain went 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs for Pulaski (18-20).

Cannon Ballers 5, Red Sox 2

DJ Gladney went 2 for 2 with a walk and scored twice to lead Kannapolis over Salem in Carolina League action on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Noah Owen (5-7) allowed one run over five innings of relieve for the Cannon Ballers (39-47). Eddinson Paulino and Tyler Miller notched two hits apiece for the Red Sox (45-41)

