Local baseball: Hillcats take series finale in Salem

Braunny Munoz and Tyler Thornton combined for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to lead Lynchburg to a 3-1 victory over Salem on Sunday at Carilion Clinic Field.
Cesar Idrogo broke a 1-1 tied with a two-run double in the top of the seventh for the Hillcats (45-45). Blaze Jordan went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Red Sox (47-43).
River Turtles 7, Axmen 2 (G1)
PULASKI – Owen Deshazo hit a go-ahead two run single during Pulaski’s six-run sixth inning, and the River Turtles (21-23) took the opener of an Appalachian League doubleheader Sunday at Calfee Park.
Romeo Ballesteros laced two doubles for Pulaski.
SATURDAY’S GAME
Red Sox 3, Hillcats 2
Brainer Bonaci reached base three times and drove in the winning run in the second inning as Salem defeated Lynchburg on Saturday at Carilion Clinic Field.
Juan Daniel Encarnacion (7-4) allowed four hits over five innings, striking out five. Graham Hoffman and Luis Guerrero combined for four innings of three-hit relief.