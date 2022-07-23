 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local baseball: Hillcats take series finale in Salem

red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Braunny Munoz and Tyler Thornton combined for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to lead Lynchburg to a 3-1 victory over Salem on Sunday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Cesar Idrogo broke a 1-1 tied with a two-run double in the top of the seventh for the Hillcats (45-45). Blaze Jordan went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Red Sox (47-43).

River Turtles 7, Axmen 2 (G1)

PULASKI – Owen Deshazo hit a go-ahead two run single during Pulaski’s six-run sixth inning, and the River Turtles (21-23) took the opener of an Appalachian League doubleheader Sunday at Calfee Park.

Romeo Ballesteros laced two doubles for Pulaski.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Red Sox 3, Hillcats 2

Brainer Bonaci reached base three times and drove in the winning run in the second inning as Salem defeated Lynchburg on Saturday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Juan Daniel Encarnacion (7-4) allowed four hits over five innings, striking out five. Graham Hoffman and Luis Guerrero combined for four innings of three-hit relief.

