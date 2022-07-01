 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local baseball: Mayer homers as Sox win 3rd straight

LYNCHBURG – Marcelo Mayer went 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs to lead Salem to a 12-5 Carolina League victory over Lynchburg on Friday at Bank of the James Stadium

Brainer Bonaci went 4 for 6 and scored twice for the Red Sox (39-34), who won their third straight. Eddinson Paulino, Jonathan Diaz and Yorberto Mejicano had two hits apiece to spearhead a 15-hit attack.

Christopher Troye (1-2) allowed one hit over two innings of relief two earn his first professional victory.

Sock Puppets 5, River Turtles 2

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Kole Myers hit a tie-breaking homer in the seventh inning, and Dante Girardi provided insurance with a two-run shot in the eighth as Burlington (21-6) defeated Pulaski (12-15) in Carolina League action on Friday at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

A night after being no-hit, the River Turtles notched seven hits, with Alec DeMartino finishing 3 for 3. Rodney Green Jr. and Irvin Escobar drove in Pulaski’s runs.

