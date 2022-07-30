Local baseball: Nats prospect Rutledge shackles Sox

FREDERICKSBURG – Former first-round draft pick Jackson Rutledge allowed one run on four hits over eight innings, leading Fredericksburg to a 6-1 Carolina League victory over Salem on Saturday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Jacob Young capped a four-run fourth inning with an RBI single for the Nationals (54-41). Blaze Jordan went 2 for 4 and drove in the lone run for the Red Sox (49-46).

River Turtles 7, State Liners 3

BRISTOL, VA. – Lord Botetourt graduate Connor Fuhrman knocked in three runs to help visiting Pulaski earn a split of an Appalachian League doubleheader with a victory in Saturday’s nightcap against Bristol.

Noah Estrella tossed five scoreless innings for the River Turtles (24-25), allowing just one hit while striking out five.