 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local baseball: Nats prospect Rutledge shackles Sox

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

FREDERICKSBURG – Former first-round draft pick Jackson Rutledge allowed one run on four hits over eight innings, leading Fredericksburg to a 6-1 Carolina League victory over Salem on Saturday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Jacob Young capped a four-run fourth inning with an RBI single for the Nationals (54-41). Blaze Jordan went 2 for 4 and drove in the lone run for the Red Sox (49-46).

River Turtles 7, State Liners 3

BRISTOL, VA. – Lord Botetourt graduate Connor Fuhrman knocked in three runs to help visiting Pulaski earn a split of an Appalachian League doubleheader with a victory in Saturday’s nightcap against Bristol.

Noah Estrella tossed five scoreless innings for the River Turtles (24-25), allowing just one hit while striking out five.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert