Local baseball: Paulino, bullpen lift Sox over Kannapolis

Eddinson Paulino hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase a one-run deficit, and Salem edged Kannapolis 3-2 in Carolina League action Thursday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Eduardo Lopez, Tyler Miller and Bryan Gonzalez joined Paulino with multi-hit efforts for the Red Sox (44-40). Osvaldo De La Rosa (5-1) and Christopher Troye combined for 4 1/3 innings of flawless relief with six strikeouts.

River Turtles 5, WhistlePigs 3

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Ryan Moerman went 3-for-5 to lead a 12-hit Pulaski attack in an Appalachian League victory over Princeton on Thursday night at Hunnicutt Field.

Santiago Guerrero (1-0) allowed two runs over six solid innings for the River Turtles (16-20), striking out six and walking one.

Rodney Green Jr., Ryland Zaborowski and Gage Goddard added two hits apiece for Pulaski.

