Local baseball: Paulino leads Sox in nightcap

FREDERICKSBURG – Eddinson Paulino went 3 for 4 with a solo homer to lead Salem to a 6-2 victory over Fredericksburg to complete a sweep of a Carolina League doubleheader on Wednesday night.

Brainer Bonaci singled, doubled and tripled for the Sox (49-43), who also got a home run from Tyler Miller.

Gabriel Jackson (6-7) and Luis Guerrero combined on a two-hitter.

River Turtles 6, Flyboys 5

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Lord Botetourt graduate Connor Fuhrman laced an RBI single during a six-run eighth inning, and Pulaski rallied past Greeneville on Wednesday in an Appalachian League game at Pioneer Park.

