Local baseball: Ridge Runners 12, River Turtles 9

05_20_RIVER_TURTLES-PrimaryLeagueLogo_OnLight (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

PULASKI – Jake Mummau ripped a two-run double to key a seven-run sixth inning, and Bluefield (13-20) defeated Pulaski (15-19) on Monday night in Appalachian League action at Calfee Park.

Kaelen Culpepper went 2 for 5 with three RBIs for the Ridge Runners. Pulaski leadoff man Rodney Green Jr. reached base three times and drove in four runs.

