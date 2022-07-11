Local baseball: Ridge Runners 12, River Turtles 9

PULASKI – Jake Mummau ripped a two-run double to key a seven-run sixth inning, and Bluefield (13-20) defeated Pulaski (15-19) on Monday night in Appalachian League action at Calfee Park.
Kaelen Culpepper went 2 for 5 with three RBIs for the Ridge Runners. Pulaski leadoff man Rodney Green Jr. reached base three times and drove in four runs.
