Local baseball: Sox blank Woodpeckers, snap 5-game skid

Angel Bastardo, Christopher Troye and Nathanael Cruz combined on a five-hit shutout, leading Salem to a 6-0 victory over Fayetteville at Carilion Clinic Field on Thursday night that snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Sox (50-48) capitalized on 12 walks issued by four Woodpeckers pitchers, with Marcelo Mayer and Bryan Gonzalez drawing three apiece. Keir Meredith supplied a two-run single in the third inning.

River Turtles 8, Otterbots 7

PULASKI – Christian Smith, Rodney Green Jr. and Brian Nicolas homered to power Pulaski (27-27) to an Appalachian League victory Thursday at Calfee Park.

Smith’s three-run shot in the opening inning helped the River Turtles jump out to a 6-0 lead by the third.

