 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
LOCAL BASEBALL

Local baseball: Sox drop 5th straight game

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Tyler Whitaker and Collin Price delivered RBI doubles during Fayetteville’s three-run seventh inning, and the Woodpeckers defeated Salem 8-6 in Carolina League action Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Red Sox (49-48) trailed 5-0 after the first inning but rallied to tie the game by the end of the third. Marcelo Mayer and Tyler Miller finished with two hits apiece for Salem, which has dropped five in a row.

Thursday night's rematch was not over by press time. Salem will host Fayetteville again Friday at 7:05 p.m.

River Turtles 8, Otterbots 2

PULASKI — Christian Smith belted a first-inning grand slam to help lead Pulaski (26-27) past Danville (25-29) in an Appalachian League game Wednesday at Calfee Park.

Jack Slade supplied 3 1/3 innings of hitless relief for the River Turtles.

People are also reading…

Thursday night's rematch was not over by press time. Pulaski will travel to Elizabethton on Friday for a two-game series to wrap up the regular season.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

World Triathlon to allow transgender athletes in women events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert