Local baseball: Sox drop 5th straight game

Tyler Whitaker and Collin Price delivered RBI doubles during Fayetteville’s three-run seventh inning, and the Woodpeckers defeated Salem 8-6 in Carolina League action Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Red Sox (49-48) trailed 5-0 after the first inning but rallied to tie the game by the end of the third. Marcelo Mayer and Tyler Miller finished with two hits apiece for Salem, which has dropped five in a row.

Thursday night's rematch was not over by press time. Salem will host Fayetteville again Friday at 7:05 p.m.

River Turtles 8, Otterbots 2

PULASKI — Christian Smith belted a first-inning grand slam to help lead Pulaski (26-27) past Danville (25-29) in an Appalachian League game Wednesday at Calfee Park.

Jack Slade supplied 3 1/3 innings of hitless relief for the River Turtles.

Thursday night's rematch was not over by press time. Pulaski will travel to Elizabethton on Friday for a two-game series to wrap up the regular season.